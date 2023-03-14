Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s smallest craft distillery has been shortlisted in two categories in the Scotland final of the StartUp Awards.

The Drumnadrochit-based Great Glen Distillery has been nominated for both the Drink StartUp of the Year and Rural StartUp of the Year.

The business was founded by Adam Dwyer and Daniel Campbell in 2021.

Last year it launched its lnverness Gin to add to the Great Glen Gin products.

Morale boost from being shortlisted

Adam said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for the StartUp awards despite the challenges we faced since our launch in 2021.

“2023 doesn’t look any easier with the deposit return scheme and alcohol advertising ban ahead.

“But this recognition gives us a morale boost to keep pushing towards success.”

The StartUp Awards were launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic.

Over 800,000 new businesses were founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year’s StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions, including the Scottish finalists.

The firms, all of which were started in the last three years, created more than 5,000 new jobs since they were established, generating annual sales of £584 million.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: “Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, being responsible for new jobs, innovation and in supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK.

The entrepreneurs who spotted an opportunity

“All of the finalists this year represent the best of those entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and through their sheer hard work, talent and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector.”

The StartUp Awards, which launched last year, were created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

They are supported by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project.

