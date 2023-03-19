Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother and daughter from the Isle of Lewis who have not been seen for four days have been spotted at Inverness bus station.

Catherine Costello, 57, and her 13-year-old daughter Eve Pender were reported missing on Friday after concerns grew about their welfare.

They live on the Isle of Lewis but were last seen at Inverness bus station at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police have now launched an investigation to try and trace the mother and daughter, who are known to travel frequently throughout Scotland and regularly to Glasgow.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 3089 from March 17.