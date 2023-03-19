Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station

David Mackay By David Mackay
March 19, 2023, 3:13 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 3:16 pm
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland

A mother and daughter from the Isle of Lewis who have not been seen for four days have been spotted at Inverness bus station.

Catherine Costello, 57, and her 13-year-old daughter Eve Pender were reported missing on Friday after concerns grew about their welfare.

They live on the Isle of Lewis but were last seen at Inverness bus station at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police have now launched an investigation to try and trace the mother and daughter, who are known to travel frequently throughout Scotland and regularly to Glasgow.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 3089 from March 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Weekend court roll – street sex antics and multi-million-pound conmen
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Inverness teenager found after being missing for five days
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Charity says 'once in a lifetime' green hub could generate over £3m in five…
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Canal Treehouse aims to grow as a community hub
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Kessock Bridge traffic restrictions for five nights later this month for lighting upgrades
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Man grabbed ex by the throat and told her: 'This isn't assault because I…
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Trad favourites Skerryvore coming to Inverness this December

Most Read

1
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen's Comic Con
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside…
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat…
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains '50/50' after draw with Rothes
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o' Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…
Concerns are growing about the welfare of Catherine Costello, pictured left, and Eve Pender. Image: Police Scotland
Fundraiser launched in memory of devoted father-of-seven Steven Johnson who died after alleged Aberdeen…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented