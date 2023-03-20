New Inverness zero-waste refill store aims to get city to reduce waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Inverness zero-waste refill store aims to get city to reduce waste

By Michelle Henderson
March 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 8:13 am
Ness Refill, owner Evelyn Elder with her five members of staff. From left to right: Jacqueline MacPherson, Mike MacDonald, Emilio Gascon and Debbie MacKenzie. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Ness Refill, owner Evelyn Elder with her five members of staff. From left to right: Jacqueline MacPherson, Mike MacDonald, Emilio Gascon and Debbie MacKenzie. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Invernesian’s have a new way to shop as a new zero-waste refill store opened in Inverness.

Ness Refill on Queensgate aims to provide an eco-friendly shopping experience and reduce household waste.

Masterminded by owner Evelyn Elder, the store – located just a stone’s throw away from the city’s Post Office – encourages customers to bring their own containers and fill them up with basic essentials.

Ness Refill on Queensgate opened to customers on Saturday for the first time. Image@ Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The store offers an array of products including, fresh fruit and vegetables, cleaning products and dry goods.

On Saturday, the store opened to the public for the first time.

Curious customers perused the shop’s offerings before stocking up on a number of household items.

Ness refill proves a hit with customers

Proud store owner Ms Elder said the official opening went “really well” with customers showing genuine interest and enthusiasm for the concept.

The 48-year-old said: “People seemed to want to come in and have a look, see what it was all about, get the general idea and see what we had to offer.

A wide variety of dry produce and pantry items are stored in large gravity dispensers mounted on the wall, Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“A lot of people said they were happy that there was something like this in the city centre.”

Free-range eggs and their variety of loose tea seemed to be among the line items proving most popular with shoppers.

Refill stores are designed to reduce waste and encourage people to buy only what they need.

A wide variety of dry produce and pantry items are stored in large gravity dispensers mounted on the wall, allowing customers to go ahead and help themselves.

Ness Refill also promotes a range of local produce including honey from Loch Ness Honey and soap from M.Soap.

Putting conservation to the top of shoppers’ lists

Ms Elder hopes her store will encourage people to think more environmentally friendly and “do their bit” to address issues surrounding climate change and pollution.

She added: “I think it is really important that everyone tries to do as much as they can, especially around packaging. Even if you buy something that is in a cardboard box there is always usually a wrapped and another bit of plastic inside it that’s not recyclable.

Ness refill offers an array of products including, fresh fruit and vegetables, cleaning products and dry goods. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

“I personally try and recycle as much as I can but to enable other people to do that as well, even just a small thing by taking their containers along themselves and by making that facility available to them, it is helping them to do their bit as well.

“It is difficult because sometimes these things come with a higher price tag and that stops people doing as much as they can so by making it more available to people, they can choose to do their bit.”

