Are you Nessie’s No1 fan? Loch Ness Centre on the hunt ahead of reopening

By Ross Hempseed
March 21, 2023, 10:56 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 11:41 am
loch ness centre
The team at the Loch Ness Centre are on the hunt for Nessie's No1 fan. Image: Loch Ness Centre

A Highland visitor attraction currently undergoing a huge revamp is on the hunt for Nessie’s number one fan.

About £1.5million is being spent on upgrading the Loch Ness Centre at Drumnadrochit.

Ahead of its grand reopening, a recruitment drive is under way – but the team are also keen to find the Loch Ness Monster’s biggest fan to give them a sneak peek.

The legend of the elusive Nessie  has intrigued and captured the imagination of millions of visitors for centuries.

As part of the refurbishment, a new immersive one-hour tour has been developed, delving deeper into the stories and folklore of the loch’s most famous resident.

Visitors to the new attraction will be able to explore seven rooms filled with information and interactive displays.

The infamous photo taken of the Loch Ness Monster which stirred up public interest that lives on today. Image: AP.

‘Nessie’s story is one that lives in hearts’

To get a preview of the new offering, Nessie lovers should send short video of no longer than two minutes explaining why they are the No1 fan to
marketing@continuumattraction.com.

The centre is also looking for two duty managers and a marketing manager.

The centre is keen to have people passionate about continuing the legend of Nessie through enthusiasm and customer communication.

Legends of a monster patrolling the waters of Loch Ness have been ongoing for decades. Image: Shutterstock.

Paul Nixon at Loch Ness Centre said: “Nessie’s story is one that lives in hearts and minds all over the world.

“As we prepare to reopen the Loch Ness Centre following extensive refurbishments, we’re looking for talented, enthusiastic people to join us in our passion and mission to share Nessie’s story even more widely.”

Loch Ness dates back 500 million years when the Great Glen was carved by a huge glacier during the last Ice Age.

Stories about a monster in the icy waters first arose from a sighting which made local headlines on May 2, 1933.

