Home News Inverness

Inverness Redshank to become latest addition to Victorian Market

By Michelle Henderson
March 21, 2023, 3:52 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 4:43 pm
The Redshank has been announced as the latest catering company to take up residence with the Inverness Victorian Market's food hall. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
A home-bred Highland catering business will become the latest food offering at the Inverness Victorian Market food hall.

The highly-regarded Redshank will take up permanent residence in the city centre in the market’s new food and drink hall.

Established in 2018, the catering business has been “cooking up a storm” from its catering trailer, which will be situated at Inverness Marina from April 1.

The Redshank is known for its variety of fresh seafood dishes, as well as its vegetarian and meat offerings.

Owners Jamie and Ann Marie Ross are expanding to become a permanent feature of the city’s Victorian Market food hall.

The Redshank Catering Co owners Owners Ann Marie Ross and Jamie Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The Redshank will trade alongside Bad Girl Bakery, Sushi Inverness and Salt N Fire.

Mrs Ross said having a larger space will provide opportunities for experimentation.

“We are very excited,” she said.

“It’s a new venture for us, something slightly different to the trailer and it gives us the opportunity to experiment a little bit more.

“It’s something we weren’t thinking of when we started but it developed and grew arms and legs.”

Two new employees will join the team as they prepare for the grand opening.

Mrs Ross added: “We’re at the Marina as and from April 1 for the season full-time so that menu will be very similar to the menu that we run with all year.

“At the market, the menu will be centred around street food so we won’t be doing fish and chips but we will be doing our scallop baps and our haddock wraps.

“We are absolutely delighted and we have managed to get a couple of new staff members who are just as excited as we are to be part of it, which is great.”

‘Can’t wait’

The announcement was made on social media as staff at the Victorian Market prepare for the new arrivals.In a post, Market officials say they “can’t wait” to welcome the business onboard.

They wrote: “We are beyond excited to announce that the wonderful The Redshank will be joining us in our food and drink hall very soon.

“The Redshank have been cooking up a storm around the area since 2018 and we have yet to try tastier scallops than theirs.

“We love that Ann Marie and Jamie focus on a ‘street food’ approach to freshly cooked, sustainable, locally sourced fish, seafood and produce.

“Welcome to the team Redshank – we can’t wait to have you on board.”

The market’s food hall was brought to life following a £1.6million transformation. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Formally home to the meat trading and fish halls, the market’s new food hall underwent a £1.6 million transformation, opening in 2022.

The central space was closed for more than 20months as contractors tore down a host of shop premises to make way for 15 new commercial units.

