Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Inverness, Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh were disrupted today after a train struck a tree near Dingwall.

A ScotRail driver reported striking a tree between Dingwall and Muir of Ord on the 8.02am Wick to Inverness service.

It is understood the train stopped for 20 minutes while the driver checked for damage. There were no welfare concerns reported for any passengers.

The fallen tree closed the line and services between Inverness and Wick/ Kyle of Lochalsh were cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail Scotland staff sent a team to investigate and removed the tree from the line at around 1.55pm.

The tree has been removed from the track and all lines are now open. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) March 22, 2023

All lines have now reopened and rail staff have thanked customers for their patience.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident.”