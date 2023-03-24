New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

The project will create 30 jobs during construction and nearly double the number of staff on site by 2025.

By John Ross
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.

Work to build a new championship golf course at Cabot Highlands will start in a matter of days, with the first players expected to tee off next year.

The multi-million-pound project is forecast to be ready for preview play in late 2024, with a grand opening in spring 2025.

It is being created next to the renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links which opened in 2009.

New Castle Stuart golf course will create more jobs

The development will create 30 jobs for mainly local firms during construction.

On completion, the number of full-time and seasonal posts will rise from 50 to around 90, just to service both golf courses at the resort.

Other plans, including building on-site lodges, will see that number rise further, while the pool of 100 caddies is also expected to increase by 50%.

The business was bought over last year by Cabot, the Canadian developer of residential and golf communities.

It is Cabot’s first venture in Europe and the acquisition was hailed as the start of a proposed major development on the Moray Firth.

The aim is to create a gateway destination for the Highlands with more  accommodation, bringing thousands more visitors to the area and hundreds of new jobs.

Cabot acquired the Castle Stuart business last year.

News that work will start on the second course on April 3 comes as Cabot Highlands opens for the season today.

The venue enjoyed its best ever season in 2022 with 24,000 rounds played.

The new course, as yet unnamed, is designed by acclaimed golf architect Tom Doak.

He is behind the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, venue for the 2019–2022 Scottish Opens and 2019-2020 Ladies Scottish Opens.

It will start and finish in an area currently occupied by the site’s driving range which is being moved to ground nearby.

It will be created around the 400-year-old Castle Stuart, with many holes featuring the landmark.

Lonnie Burn will also feature on three of the holes and many shots will be towards Ben Wyvis and Munlochy Bay.

Cabot continuing the Castle Stuart vision

Cabot Highlands general manager Stuart McColm said the firm’s founder and CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar is continuing the vision of Castle Stuart founder, the late Mark Parsinen, who began the project in 2004.

“It’s a phenomenally exciting period in the evolution of Cabot Highlands.

“Mark had the vision a long time ago to see a bespoke golf resort in the Highlands as Turnberry is to Ayrshire and Gleneagles is to Perthshire.

“To see the next positive step, a second world-class golf course, to complement the other world-class championship course, is dream come true stuff.

“To keep the spotlight on the Highlands in the way that Ben and Cabot are doing, and the way that Mark envisaged, is phenomenal for golf in this area.

“Cabot promised investment and in a very short time is significantly delivering on that.”

Cabot CEO Ben Cowan-Dewar wants to make the Highland venue a gateway hub. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

He added: “When it comes to the future of tourism and golf in the Highlands, we are determined to remain at the front of the story, playing our part in bringing high-paying visitors to the region.

“With Cabot Highlands open for golf from today, this is a momentous time in our history and an appropriate time to make the announcement.”

Mr Cowan-Dewar previously told the Press and Journal the site’s location next to Inverness Airport,  makes it an ideal visitor hub.

He said he also hopes to bring major tournaments to the area, including the Scottish Open, held four times at Castle Stuart, most recently in 2016.

Investment is a ‘positive bright light’

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC, said work starting on the second course is great news for the Highlands as it continues to recover from the pandemic.

“The difference that such an investment and development can make to tourism in the Highlands is very significant at this time.

“We are determined to work in collaboration with Cabot Highlands as well as the private and public sectors to deliver a world-class vision for a premium environmental brand which golf is such an important element of.

“Coming on the back of the pandemic and difficult challenges through Brexit, rising energy costs and challenging business times as well as staffing issues, this is a really positive bright light.”

She said it is an opportunity to work strategically and collaboratively for the benefit of the Highlands.

The new course will be built around historic Castle Stuart.

“It’s a time for private and public sector partners to work together and we are proud to be in a position to be doing that and considering the bigger picture of what can be achieved by working together on the back of significant investments like this for the region.”

Cabot’s first property, near the town of Inverness in Cape Breton, opened in 2012.

The company also has resorts in Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Central West Florida, opening this year, and in British Columbia, due to open in 2024.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round - Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community…
Darren Shield and partner Rachel Seath celebrate their new home and engagement with Susan Cuming from Tulloch Homes.
Couple start their next chapter with a new home and an engagement
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 09.07.2021 URN:CR0029371 For food and drink MPT project - The Redshank Catering Co Picture:Peterhead Haddock in beer batter chips , mushy peas, lemon, tarta sauce Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
The Travellers site at Longman Park, Inverness, which Highland Council plan to improve. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Council search for contractors to begin upgrades to Inverness Travellers site
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person
To go with story by John Ross. contract awarded to build Inverness climbing wall Picture shows; impressions of planned climbing wall. Inverness. Supplied by The Ledge Date; 11/03/2022
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness. Image: Googlemaps.
'Nothing finalised': Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Patrick Mullery was on campus at UHI Inverness this week to mark the launch of a new partnership with the university and his charity. Picture shows; Patrick Mullery. Inverness. Supplied by Lynne Bradshaw/UHI Inverness Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership

Most Read

1
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
2
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
3
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
4
Former Soccer AM presenters Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Image: PA.
Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge
5
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops
2
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
8
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they’d be better off if she died

More from Press and Journal

Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK.
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
CR0000000 Coronavirus lockdown A quiet Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. Carmelite Street. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken...............23/4/2020
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

Editor's Picks

Most Commented