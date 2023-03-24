Inverness Bid to continue for five more years with plans to further enhance city centre opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Bid to continue for five more years with plans to further enhance city centre opportunities

The successful vote means the organisation can continue to deliver for city centre businesses until 2028.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverness High Street has several stores involved with Inverness Bid. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Inverness High Street has several stores involved with Inverness Bid. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Inverness Bid will continue for another five years after city businesses voted to continue the popular initiative.

Started in 2008, Inverness Bid is an organisation that helps city centre businesses successfully market themselves to residents and visitors to the Highlands.

Businesses pay a charge to be included in Bid events and campaigns to draw more people to Inverness, which in turn drives business growth.

The organisation covers a large area from the east bank of the River Ness towards the Eastgate Centre, with more than 700 potential properties to represent.

The successful fourth ballot means Inverness Bid will continue for another five years after previously publishing its business growth plan.

What plans does Inverness Bid have?

In its latest business plan, Inverness Bid states its mission will be to continue to “deliver a series of projects and services to improve the trading environment of Inverness city centre.”

Its four core goals for the city are making it clean and attractive, secure and connected, enhancing people’s city experiences, and promoting and celebrating the city.

One project Inverness Bid is involved in is replacing the two payphones in the city centre with “smart hubs” which will display advertising and community notices.

Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The hubs will also include wifi hotspots and mobile charging, which could be handy on nights out when low on battery.

Inverness Bid will also seek to replace the four main city centre notice boards, which it regularly updates with business adverts etc.

With hundreds of coaches due to arrive in Inverness during the tourist season, Inverness Bid is working to create a map with QR codes for businesses.

It will also be updating the food and drink guide, adding several new venues to the more than 110 establishments in the guide.

Smart hubs like this one on Aberdeen’s Union Street to be installed in Inverness city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Other projects include the pub watch group, which helps reduce anti-social behaviour in and around licenced premises on and near Church Street and installing more defibrillators across the city.

Some schemes will also continue such as the Inverness City Centre gift card, launched in November 2022, with 160 businesses signed up.

The initiative has been funded via the Scottish Government economic recovery programme and Highland Council.

Inverness Bid will continue to operate from April 1 this year until March 31, 2028.

One in eight units in Inverness city centre are now empty, report reveals

