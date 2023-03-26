Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness

The 33-year-old rider of the e-scooter was involved in an incident with a car.

By Denny Andonova
Inverness e-scooter crash
The incident happened on Craigard Place in Inverness on Saturday afternoon. Image: Google Maps.

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving an e-scooter in Inverness.

The incident happened on Craigard Place shortly after 2.50pm yesterday.

The 33-year-old female rider of the e-scooter came off the vehicle and was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

She has since been discharged.

Police are now looking to trace the driver of another vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in the incident.

The vehicle has been described as being either black or dark grey, and either a small hatchback or SUV type car.

Constable Kyle Robertson of the road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

“We are particularly keen to identify the car which is believed to have been in the area at the time and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“If anyone was in the area and may have dashcam footage then we would also be keen to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 2109 of March 25.

