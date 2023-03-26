Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash involving an e-scooter in Inverness.

The incident happened on Craigard Place shortly after 2.50pm yesterday.

The 33-year-old female rider of the e-scooter came off the vehicle and was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

She has since been discharged.

Police are now looking to trace the driver of another vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in the incident.

The vehicle has been described as being either black or dark grey, and either a small hatchback or SUV type car.

Constable Kyle Robertson of the road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision.

“We are particularly keen to identify the car which is believed to have been in the area at the time and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“If anyone was in the area and may have dashcam footage then we would also be keen to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 2109 of March 25.