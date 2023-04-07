Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man assaulted his pregnant partner after returning home drunk in the early hours of the morning.

Kevin MacGillivray, 41, pushed the woman, causing her to strike a wall after she tried to talk to him.

He later broke a police condition to stay away from her by returning to their home because he was locked out of his alternative address and “had nowhere else to go”.

Kevin MacGillivray admitted a charge of assaulting the woman at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He also pleaded guilty to a breach of a police undertaking not to return home until the conclusion of the case – a condition that was later lifted by a sheriff.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that the incident took place on August 14 last year at the couple’s home in Station View, Muir of Ord.

He said the woman was in bed when she heard McGillivray return in the early hours of the morning, drunk.

The woman went to the living room to talk to him.

“They began discussing matters and both went into the hallway where he pushed her, causing her to strike a wall. Police were contacted,” Mr Treanor said.

Partner not in favour of non-harassment order

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said her client was “extremely ashamed of his behaviour”, which she called “out of character”.

She said: “He was under the influence of alcohol at the time but he has cut down his alcohol intake and that has resulted in no further offences.”

In reference to the breach of undertaking, Ms Russell said: “He was unable to access his father’s house where he was staying at the time and returned to Station View.

“Someone else contacted the police. His partner did not. Police found him sleeping on the couch.

“He told officers that he had nowhere else to go.”

Ms Russell explained that the couple were now back together and their first child is due in three weeks’ time. She said the complainer was not in favour of a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until October 5 for MacGillivray’s good behaviour.

She added: “This was an unpleasant incident. If you do remain of good behaviour and there is no repeat of this incident, I will treat you leniently.

“If you don’t, then I won’t treat you leniently.”