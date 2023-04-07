Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk man admits assaulting pregnant partner

Kevin MacGillivray, 41, pushed the woman, causing her to strike a wall after she tried to talk to him.

By David Love
A man assaulted his pregnant partner after returning home drunk in the early hours of the morning.

He later broke a police condition to stay away from her by returning to their home because he was locked out of his alternative address and “had nowhere else to go”.

Kevin MacGillivray admitted a charge of assaulting the woman at Inverness Sheriff Court.

He also pleaded guilty to a breach of a police undertaking not to return home until the conclusion of the case –  a condition that was later lifted by a sheriff.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that the incident took place on August 14 last year at the couple’s home in Station View, Muir of Ord.

He said the woman was in bed when she heard McGillivray return in the early hours of the morning, drunk.

The woman went to the living room to talk to him.

“They began discussing matters and both went into the hallway where he pushed her, causing her to strike a wall. Police were contacted,” Mr Treanor said.

Partner not in favour of non-harassment order

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said her client was “extremely ashamed of his behaviour”,  which she called “out of character”.

She said: “He was under the influence of alcohol at the time but he has cut down his alcohol intake and that has resulted in no further offences.”

In reference to the breach of undertaking, Ms Russell said: “He was unable to access his father’s house where he was staying at the time and returned to Station View.

“Someone else contacted the police. His partner did not. Police found him sleeping on the couch.

“He told officers that he had nowhere else to go.”

Ms Russell explained that the couple were now back together and their first child is due in three weeks’ time. She said the complainer was not in favour of a non-harassment order.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until October 5 for MacGillivray’s good behaviour.

She added: “This was an unpleasant incident. If you do remain of good behaviour and there is no repeat of this incident, I will treat you leniently.

“If you don’t, then I won’t treat you leniently.”

