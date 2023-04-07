Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners have unveiled hard-hitting posters that will be used to fight plans for a new power line in the Highlands.

The powerful messages were revealed at a public meeting in Kiltarlity called to discuss an action plan against the SSEN proposals.

They feature images of pylons across the face of a young woman with the words “What kind of thug scars Highland beauty? Just say No to SSEN and Scottish Government plans”.

Posters will ‘stop people in their tracks’

It is planned to post the 3m x 1m images on billboards across the Highlands as objectors pledged a campaign on an unprecedented scale.

People can also download the posters from a website set up by Communities B4 Power Companies, established to fight the pylon plans.

Lyndsey Ward, one of the founders of Communities B4 Power Companies, said: “The posters will be rolled out across the Highlands. They are going to make people stop in their tracks.

“They are hard-hitting because that is needed to get the message across and make people sit up and think’ what are we doing?’

“The area is so precious to people who live here and to visitors. We can’t keep throwing industrial hardware at it.

“It’s part of a full-on campaign, probably something Scotland has not seen before.”

SSEN plans to route a new 400KV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly.

It is part of a proposed £7 billion network upgrade to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It also includes a new transmission line from Beauly to Peterhead and three new substations for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

Campaigners say the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites in many parts of the Highlands.

They want the Scottish Government to intervene and halt the proposals.

Legal action being considered

Another group, Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Group, is campaigning against the plans.

And the owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland is considering legal action to stop the plan she says threaten her £10 million renovation of the landmark.

Lyndsey Ward added: “We want the facts and figures from SSEN and the Scottish Government to tell us why we need this.

“The infrastructure is already there for what we need to meet net zero.

“The reason we are doing this is that we have no choice. If we don’t stop this in this form, we are going to be fighting for the rest of our lives.

“There are a lot of people who don’t want to keep fighting. They want to stop this or they are out of here.

“We are not against progress. We know we need energy. But there has to be a better way.

“The Scottish Government has to call this in and stop it. They need to think again and give us the facts and figures.”

SSEN has extended the consultation period until April 14 in response to local feedback.

It says the project is in the early stages of development and no specific overhead line routes have been identified.

The company says it is using sophisticated software to help narrow down potential viable routes.

This allows factors, including the proximity to homes, villages, and towns, as well as historical landmarks and environmental designations, to be considered.

This is supported by desk and field-based studies, which established a shortlist of the most viable options.

Sensitive sections of route will need consideration

SSEN said: “The development of a preferred route for the new overhead line is extremely challenging, given the volume of constraints between Spittal and Beauly and this will be done iteratively.

“Some sections which are less constrained will be quicker to confirm, but we recognise that there are sections of the route which are more sensitive, for many reasons, and will require further significant consideration.”

The company says the process for designing the overhead line route will take place over the next eight-10 months.

This will reflect a range of factors, including feedback to the consultation.

SSEN denies suggestions overhead lines are being progressed solely on financial grounds, or that they are more profitable.

It also says underground cables are more expensive to install and maintain.

The Scottish Government said it has not set a deadline in relation to the Spittal-Beauly upgrade.

But it supports the Pathway to 2030 programme for the net zero transition. The planned infrastructure investment will bring jobs, supply chain and economic benefits.

A spokesman said: “Clear guidance is in place to ensure public consultation and engagement is carried out for all large-scale infrastructure proposals such as this, and that Environmental Impact Assessments are submitted.”

He said any application would be subject to further consultation, including with the community.

“Potential impacts on communities, nature and other valued natural assets or cultural heritage are important considerations in the decision-making process.”

