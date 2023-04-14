Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness

The Fort William native supported the likes of Tom Walker and Sam Ryder last year.

By David Mackay

Highland singer Keir Gibson is the latest special guest to be confirmed on the line-up when Clean Bandit headline Inverness.

Crowds are due to pack the Northern Meeting park to see the dance-pop group on Friday, June 30.

Ella Henderson has already been added to the bill, and now it has been confirmed Fort William native Keir Gibson will also take to the stage.

Clean Bandit. Image: LCC Live

Keir is a singer songwriter who first hit the music scene with his debut single Eyes Wide in August 2019.

In the nine months that followed, his second single Hollow was played on Radio 1 while he was earmarked as one of Scotland’s next breakthrough talents.

Late last year Keir sold out his first headline show at SWG3 in Glasgow after supporting Tom Walker and Sam Ryder earlier in the year.

His latest single When Nobody’s Left is due to be released on Friday, April 28.

Tickets for the Clean Bandit gig at Northern Meeting Park on Friday, Jun 30 are available to buy from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness or online from Ticketline or Ticketmaster.

