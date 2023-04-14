Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland singer Keir Gibson is the latest special guest to be confirmed on the line-up when Clean Bandit headline Inverness.

Crowds are due to pack the Northern Meeting park to see the dance-pop group on Friday, June 30.

Ella Henderson has already been added to the bill, and now it has been confirmed Fort William native Keir Gibson will also take to the stage.

Keir is a singer songwriter who first hit the music scene with his debut single Eyes Wide in August 2019.

In the nine months that followed, his second single Hollow was played on Radio 1 while he was earmarked as one of Scotland’s next breakthrough talents.

Late last year Keir sold out his first headline show at SWG3 in Glasgow after supporting Tom Walker and Sam Ryder earlier in the year.

His latest single When Nobody’s Left is due to be released on Friday, April 28.

Tickets for the Clean Bandit gig at Northern Meeting Park on Friday, Jun 30 are available to buy from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness or online from Ticketline or Ticketmaster.