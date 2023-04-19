Former striker’s goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Former striker’s goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world

Top scorer helped earn a place in history during 1982-82 Highland League season

By John Ross
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle

As a prolific striker, Raymond Mackintosh was usually in the right place at the right time.

It’s no surprise, then, that he’ll be in position for a reunion of his record-breaking former teammates, despite now living more than 11,000 miles away.

Raymond will travel from his home in New Zealand to mark the 40th anniversary of the Caley Invincibles achievement of going an entire Highland League season unbeaten.

“There was no way I was going to miss this event”, says Raymond.

He played a significant part in securing the record.

The striker formed a formidable partnership with Billy Urquhart. They were part of the Caledonian FC team that won 23 games and drew seven in season 1982-83.

Striker keen on ‘Invincibles’ reunion

The reunion of the all-conquering squad has been organised by former Caley player and manager Peter Corbett on April 22 as part of the Inverness Football Memories Project. 

Raymond maintains contact with his old Caley team mates but last saw them face-to-face in 2014.

“I keep in touch with the team.

“I talk lots to Billy Urquhart and Peter Corbett and I’m also a member of a WhatsApp group that consists of all the rest of the Caley boys.”

The historic season culminated on Wednesday May 4 1983 in a match at Telford Street Park, Inverness, against Fraserburgh.

Caley, under manager Alex Main, had already secured the league title. But they had one match left to become the first team in 70 years to go undefeated all season.

The Caley players after securing the Highland League title in 1983. Raymond is second from the right in the back row

The dramatic finale saw Fraserburgh go 2-0 up after 20 minutes. They were still leading 2-1 with 14 minutes left.

But top scorer Mackintosh salvaged a point and a place in history with his last goal before retiring and becoming team manager.

“That final game for me was a fairytale ending, to score the equalising goal and save the club’s unbeaten record”, said Raymond.

“This Caley team equalled a 70-year record and it was the commitment and the will to win that won us the League title and a place in the record books.

“To complete a 30-game league programme undefeated was an unthinkable feat at the start of the season.

“As the season developed it looked more and more ominous Caley would retain their Highland League crown.

“But very few people really believed we could do it undefeated.”

Record-breaking team’s ‘incredible morale’

He said the most important element was team spirit: “Clearly, the incredible morale of the team stemmed from the close and human relationships between the players, the coaching staff and committee members.

“The team certainly deserve a lot of credit, but Alex Main was the real hero.”

Originally from Nairn, Raymond played for Elgin City and then Clach where he won the league title and Scottish Qualifying Cup in 1974-75.

He moved to Caley in 1976 and won two titles. He then played a season with Ross County in 1980 before returning to Telford Street.

There he rekindled his partnership with Billy Urquhart, who had returned from spells at Rangers and Wigan Athletic, and three more league titles and three more Qualifying Cup medals followed.

Raymond now lives in New Zealand

He later emigrated to New Zealand and had successful spells as a player coach.

In 2011 he became coach of the Melville United women’s senior team which won the treble, mirroring Caley’s feat of finishing the season undefeated.

Now in his 70s, Raymond has retired from coaching but keeps fit playing tennis and mountain biking nearly 100 miles a week.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness?

