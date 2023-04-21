Late night delays expected next week due to roadworks at Raigmore Interchange

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight road works are expected to bring late night delays for motorists through Raigmore Interchange in Inverness.

The roadworks, carried out by Bear Scotland, will begin on Monday, April 24 and last for five nights from 7pm until 7am.

Work is scheduled to complete by 7am on Saturday, April 29 if all goes to plan.

Works includes replacing and extending existing safety barrier on the northbound carriageway at the A9/A96 Raigmore Interchange, one of the busiest in the city.

To protect road workers, the A9 northbound carriageway will be reduced to single lane with a maximum speed limit of 50mph, reducing to 30mph past the work site.

It also means the slip road from the A9 to the A96 will operate as a single lane.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “These works to improve the vehicle safety barriers are essential for the safety of road users on the A9.

“Traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

“Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project.”

To keep updated visit the Traffic Scotland website.