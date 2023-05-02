In pictures: Inverness landmarks lit up Union flag colours for coronation weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

In pictures: Inverness landmarks lit up Union flag colours for coronation weekend

Highland Council was forced to delete social media posts announcing the display after being inundated with comments.

By David Mackay
Ness Bridge in Inverness lit up in Union flag colours for the coronation. Image: Jasperimage
Ness Bridge in Inverness lit up in Union flag colours for the coronation. Image: Jasperimage

Landmarks in Inverness have been lit up in the colours of the Union flag as part of a display to mark this weekend’s coronation of King Charles.

Highland Council announced red, white and blue would be shone onto the Town House and Ness Bridge for the event.

However, they quickly deleted social media posts announcing the display after being inundated with comments opposing the illuminations.

The Inverness landmarks were lit up in the Union flag colours for the first time on Monday evening ahead of coronation events across the country.

The display is scheduled to continue for the next week, through the weekend, until Tuesday, May 9.

Inverness landmarks in Union flag lights

Inverness Town House in red, white and blue colours. Image: Jasperimage
The coronation Union flag display in Inverness is scheduled to last for a week. Image: Jasperimage
Ness Bridge can be lit up in a variety of colours to mark different events. Image: Jasperimage

History of Inverness landmarks in  lights

Lights are now often used to light up landmarks in a variety of colours across the country.

Highland Council installed the £167,000 technology at Ness Bridge in 2008 to enhance the night time scenery in the city.

It was hoped the evening displays would encourage visits to stop and take in the view next to the river.

Ness Bridge lights were used to show solidarity with Ukraine in February 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The lights are computer controlled and can be used to show a range of colours through the entire spectrum.

Ness Bridge has been lit up in a variety of colours in recent years to send messages of support and mark special events.

Yellow and blue were used to show solidarity with Ukraine after the invasion, blue and green was used to show support for Fairtrade, purple has been used to mark World Holocaust Day and a rainbow display has been used to highlight Autism Acceptance Day.

 

