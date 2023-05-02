In pictures: Inverness landmarks lit up Union flag colours for coronation weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Landmarks in Inverness have been lit up in the colours of the Union flag as part of a display to mark this weekend’s coronation of King Charles.

Highland Council announced red, white and blue would be shone onto the Town House and Ness Bridge for the event.

However, they quickly deleted social media posts announcing the display after being inundated with comments opposing the illuminations.

The Inverness landmarks were lit up in the Union flag colours for the first time on Monday evening ahead of coronation events across the country.

The display is scheduled to continue for the next week, through the weekend, until Tuesday, May 9.

Inverness landmarks in Union flag lights

History of Inverness landmarks in lights

Lights are now often used to light up landmarks in a variety of colours across the country.

Highland Council installed the £167,000 technology at Ness Bridge in 2008 to enhance the night time scenery in the city.

It was hoped the evening displays would encourage visits to stop and take in the view next to the river.

The lights are computer controlled and can be used to show a range of colours through the entire spectrum.

Ness Bridge has been lit up in a variety of colours in recent years to send messages of support and mark special events.

Yellow and blue were used to show solidarity with Ukraine after the invasion, blue and green was used to show support for Fairtrade, purple has been used to mark World Holocaust Day and a rainbow display has been used to highlight Autism Acceptance Day.