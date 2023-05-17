Compensation demanded for Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans facing extra bills to get to cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fresh questions have been asked by MSPs over the decision-making process to delay the Scottish Cup final.

It comes amidst concerns about travel arrangements for fans from Inverness – with calls now being made for compensation for those facing extra expenses.

The later 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, June 3 means Caley Thistle fans are unable to get routine public transport back to the Highlands after the match.

Fans and the club itself have raised objections with the Scottish FA about the move, which they say will dampen their enjoyment of the showpiece or mean they can’t attend at all.

Now MSPs have pressed football officials to ensure lessons are learned this year to ensure the match can stay at 3pm in future.

Should fans get compensation for cup final travel?

The Scottish FA moved the Inverness Caley Thistle v Celtic cup final from its usual 3pm kick-off to 5.30pm to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final in England.

The move has caused anger amongst fans in the Highlands who would have preferred to take public transport to the game.

However, special buses have been arranged with Stagecoach to ensure there is a public transport option between Inverness and Glasgow for the match.

The decision to move to a later kick-off has been debated by the Scottish Parliament’s health, social care and sport committee.

Convener Clare Haughey has now written to the Scottish FA to ask what compensation has been considered for travelling fans from Inverness for the cup final – and to ask for reasons if this has not been put in place.

She added: “It is regrettable that the announcement of this change was made only one calendar month before the game is scheduled to take place, following confirmation on 26 April that the FA Cup final would kick off at 3pm that same day and in response to apparent pressure from broadcasters.

“It is equally regrettable that, instead of the SFA assuming responsibility, the onus for resolving the disruption caused by this decision has apparently been placed on clubs and fans.

We have written to the @ScottishFA again to ask how they will safeguard the Scottish Cup Final's traditional 3pm KO time in future. We are asking what steps the SFA has taken to compensate travelling fans for the KO change ⚽ Read it on our website: https://t.co/yICjNGANzR pic.twitter.com/0XbTkhqc3A — Health, Social Care and Sport Committee (@SP_HSCS) May 17, 2023

“Given the late stage of this announcement, when a 3pm kick-off time for the Scottish Cup final had already been fixed some time earlier, the committee would also wish to understand what lessons the SFA will draw to ensure such a situation does not arise again and that the Scottish Cup Final’s traditional 3pm kick-off time can be safeguarded in future years.”

The Scottish FA has been contacted to comment.