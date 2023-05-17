Compensation demanded for Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans facing extra bills to get to cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Compensation demanded for Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans facing extra bills to get to cup final

MSPs have also asked what lessons have been learned to ensure the showpiece can stay at 3pm in future years.

By David Mackay
Up to 10,000 Caley Thistle fans are expected to cheer the team on at Hampden. Image: SNS
Up to 10,000 Caley Thistle fans are expected to cheer the team on at Hampden. Image: SNS

Fresh questions have been asked by MSPs over the decision-making process to delay the Scottish Cup final.

It comes amidst concerns about travel arrangements for fans from Inverness – with calls now being made for compensation for those facing extra expenses.

The later 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday, June 3 means Caley Thistle fans are unable to get routine public transport back to the Highlands after the match.

Fans and the club itself have raised objections with the Scottish FA about the move, which they say will dampen their enjoyment of the showpiece or mean they can’t attend at all.

Now MSPs have pressed football officials to ensure lessons are learned this year to ensure the match can stay at 3pm in future.

Should fans get compensation for cup final travel?

The Scottish FA moved the Inverness Caley Thistle v Celtic cup final from its usual 3pm kick-off to 5.30pm to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final in England.

The move has caused anger amongst fans in the Highlands who would have preferred to take public transport to the game.

However, special buses have been arranged with Stagecoach to ensure there is a public transport option between Inverness and Glasgow for the match.

The special Megabus and CityLink cup final buses will take supporters from the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness to Hampden Park, and wait after the match if it goes to extra time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

The decision to move to a later kick-off has been debated by the Scottish Parliament’s health, social care and sport committee.

Convener Clare Haughey has now written to the Scottish FA to ask what compensation has been considered for travelling fans from Inverness for the cup final – and to ask for reasons if this has not been put in place.

She added: “It is regrettable that the announcement of this change was made only one calendar month before the game is scheduled to take place, following confirmation on 26 April that the FA Cup final would kick off at 3pm that same day and in response to apparent pressure from broadcasters.

“It is equally regrettable that, instead of the SFA assuming responsibility, the onus for resolving the disruption caused by this decision has apparently been placed on clubs and fans.

“Given the late stage of this announcement, when a 3pm kick-off time for the Scottish Cup final had already been fixed some time earlier, the committee would also wish to understand what lessons the SFA will draw to ensure such a situation does not arise again and that the Scottish Cup Final’s traditional 3pm kick-off time can be safeguarded in future years.”

The Scottish FA has been contacted to comment.

