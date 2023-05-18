More than 40 Inverness Stagecoach services cancelled due to driver shortages

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach Highland has been forced to cancel more than 40 bus journeys in and around Inverness due to a high number of staff shortages and sicknesses.

Services to and from the city centre, Woodside Village and Craig Dunain have been pulled as a result of the shortages.

The numbers one, two, three, four, six, seven and nine are all expected to be disrupted throughout the day.

Commuters relying on the number two will bear the brunt of the disruption with 24 services cancelled.

‘Ongoing shortage’ of bus drivers in Inverness causing cancellations

Stagecoach Highland took to Twitter to share news of the disruption and explained it was due to the “ongoing shortage of drivers”.

The tweet read: “Due to the ongoing shortage of drivers, the following services are cancelled, apologies for this inconvenience.”

#Inverness

Good morning, Due to the ongoing shortage of drivers, the following services are cancelled, apologies for this inconvenience for live bus times please download the stagecoach app https://t.co/Mrac5fuN4u pic.twitter.com/nqHrhSgdax — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) May 18, 2023

Last November, bus services were cancelled in Inverness due to driver shortages.

Stagecoach Highland has been contacted for a comment.