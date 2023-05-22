Inverness centre will create jobs as innovators sought to help boost the rural economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness centre will create jobs as innovators sought to help boost the rural economy

The building is due to open on Inverness Campus in the autumn.

By John Ross
To go with story by John Ross. new centre will breing jobs to Inverness Picture shows; artist impression of rural and veterinary innovtion centre . Inverness. Supplied by SRUC Date; Unknown
Dozens of new jobs will be created at a multi-million pounds centre being built in Inverness to help tackle and prevent diseases affecting the agriculture and aquaculture industries.

The £12.5 million Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre (RAVIC) will bring new approaches to animal welfare, aiming to create spin-off businesses to support the rural economy.

RAVIC will unite scientists, innovators and businesses to create new products and services to overcome challenges, including those posed by animal disease, climate change and food security.

Centre will also help human health issues

There will also be an emphasis on bioscience, including animal health, with RAVIC forming part of Scotland’s new School of Veterinary Medicine.

In addition, skills will be used more widely to help human health, with work being done on zoonotic diseases – those transmitted from animals to humans.

The centre is due to open on Inverness Campus in the autumn with 60 staff.

It will house several incubation units, a lecture theatre and microbiology facilities to help attract businesses and entrepreneurs.

Around 30 jobs are expected to be created at the incubation units and within a few years the centre could have around 120 workers.

An artist impression of the new centre due to open in the autumn

The project is led by Scotland’s Rural College, (SRUC) whose existing centre for epidemiology and planetary health will provide a core function.

It has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Scottish Funding Council and SRUC.

RAVIC director Prof George Gunn said RAVIC is trying to “join the dots” between innovative business and research.

“The Highland innovation centre will help short-circuit the gap that exists between science and business to unlock the true potential of Scotland’s blue and green economies to create high value jobs.

“The development reinforces SRUC’s commitment to expanding its regional presence in the area and it will also be an important addition to the existing range of expertise already on Inverness Campus.”

Scientific collaborations

He said the team has done a lot of work in areas such as EColi, Lyme disease and Covid which has wider human disease implications.

There will be collaboration with scientists at the £9.5 million Life Sciences Innovation Centre, opened last month by the Princess Royal at the Inverness Campus.

Its work includes world-leading research on antimicrobial materials that could reduce infections.

“Zoonotic disease is where we see an overlap. We see a synergy and will be working with them, particularly on antimicrobial resistance”, said Prof Gunn.

An impression of how the inside of the innovation centre will look

RAVIC will also work closely with SRUC’s veterinary surveillance intelligence unit, a recently-developed Scottish livestock information system.

This will provide new ways to help farmers deal with animal diseases, increase production efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

It will provide much-needed research data to support new tools to help farmers as climate change accelerates, bringing rapidly-changing animal diseases and uncertain markets.

Professor John Berezowski, from the veterinary surveillance intelligence unit, said it will bring together a wide range of data on animal health.

This can help prevent or predict the severity of some endemic diseases in livestock and reduce the number of animal deaths.

Information will also be used to inform Scottish Government policies on animal welfare.

Bringing big data to the farm

Prof Berezowski said the data can support businesses developing new technology to help farmers.

“We’re hoping it will spark interest from the business community. We want to see RAVIC attracting businesses to see if they can create tools to provide farmers with support to improve livestock health.

“Climate change will bring rapid change and farmers will have to be nimble to respond to the changing threats.

“If we can provide them with more information about these threats as early as we can then they have more time to prepare.

“It’s like a missing link for the livestock industry. We’re going to bring big data to the farm.”

The new centre currently under construction on the Inverness Campus. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dr Adam Giangreco has been appointed as head of business development at RAVIC in a post supported through a partnership with Highlands and Islands Enterprise which has helped develop the centre.

Elaine Jamieson, head of food and drink and life sciences at HIE, said RAVIC will help grow the culture of collaboration that exists across Inverness Campus.

“RAVIC will enable businesses to work alongside scientists and researchers to develop products and services that are aligned to industry challenges and needs, transforming food systems to ensure they become more sustainable, secure and efficient.

“The growth of entrepreneurial businesses and research capacity will contribute to the further development of two key sectors in the Highlands and Islands: life sciences and food and drink.”

