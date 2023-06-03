Presenter and comedian Tam Cowan coming to Inverness to help brave youngster with brain condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Presenter and comedian Tam Cowan coming to Inverness to help brave youngster with brain condition

Eight-year-old Sam needs regular therapies for the rare condition.

By John Ross
Tam Cowan finally got to meet Sam Douglas after a fundraising event last year
Tam Cowan finally got to meet Sam Douglas after a fundraising event last year

When Tam Cowan returned north last year to resume his fundraising efforts to help Inverness youngster Sam Douglas it was special for two reasons.

It was his first time back since the pandemic, and the first time he was able to meet the boy who had inspired his visits.

“It was brilliant. I was quite touched to finally meet him”, said the comedian, columnist and co-host of BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Off the Ball’ show.

“I’m a big softie at heart and when I met Sam my bottom lip was going. It brought it all home and I felt quite emotional.”

How will the cash help Sam?

Eight-year-old Sam lives with an undiagnosed neurological condition that causes epilepsy and developmental delay.

Tam was first approached five years ago and immediately offered his services for free.

Since then he has helped raise thousands of pounds towards the ongoing costs of Sam’s therapy.

He will be back on August 27 at the Kingsmills Hotel.

Sam has had 10 hospital admissions recently

“It’s always a smashing day and I really enjoy it.

“It’s a very worthy cause so it was an easy decision for me to do, particularly when you’re a father yourself and you see a wee guy with 101 things going against him in his very young life.

“The shows are a pleasure to do. I know Sam has highs and lows, but it gives you a buzz if you think it can eventually help the wee guy.”

Sam was not well enough to meet Tam in 2018 and the following year the comedian’s heavy cold meant he could not risk being near the youngster.

“I’m keen to continue to do the shows, particularly now I’ve met Sam.

“I wasn’t able to see him the first two years but, joy of joys, last year his family took him in after the show and we met up.”

‘I’m happy to help every year’

He added: “It’s easy for me to yak away for three or four hours.

“The hard work is done by the team who organise the event, sell tickets and arrange sponsors and prizes.

“I’d love to think we wouldn’t have to do too many of these, that one day there will be a breakthrough in medical science to help Sam.

“But I’m happy to go up every year to do a turn for a great wee guy.”

How is Sam doing?

Fundraising helps towards therapies Sam needs

Initially it was hoped that the range of therapies Sam undergoes would help him walk.

But over time his family have realised the focus needs to be on just supporting his development.

Sam doesn’t speak, but loves music and movement. He goes to Drummond School, where one of his favourite activities is listening to the pipes.

In recent months a number of setbacks have seen him admitted to hospital 10 times.

His mother Steph said: “As we approach Sam’s ninth birthday, we live in hope for calm times for him.”

The funds help pay a visiting occupational therapist and physiotherapist from Essex-based Mini Wonders Children’s Physiotherapy.

‘We are so lucky’

In 2019, Sam visited the NAPA centre in the US, a facility dedicated to delivering innovative therapy services to children with a variety of neurological and developmental needs.

NAPA is opening a new clinic in London this year and it is hoped Sam will be able to attend in 2024.

“It is amazing that there is one so much closer to home”, said Steph.

“There is still a waiting list to get in, but we hope next year to be able to take him.”

She and husband Kris say they are amazed and thankful for the support for Sam from fundraisers, including Tam Cowan.

Blocks of therapy for Sam cost £500 each and his family try to do six a year, while there is the expense of equipment as he grows.

“We struggle to put into words just how grateful we are to everyone who supports Sam and continues to. We are so lucky.

Sam enjoys regular physio sessions

“The continued fundraising has been amazing and Tam’s events have ensured that Sam’s pot is ‘topped up’.

“It means we are able to purchase specialised equipment that Sam needs, like a physio vest which costs £5,000.

“We would not have been able to afford that ourselves.

“We are also looking into new chairs and a sleep system at present, all of which come with a very hefty price tag.”

Separate from their own fundraising efforts, the couple set up the charity Dream Believe Achieve.

“Team Sam” hopes to help two-year-old Inverness boy take his first steps

Nairn youngster goes the extra mile to help Inverness tot

