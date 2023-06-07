All the fun of the fair – with axes – coming to Moy this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

All the fun of the fair – with axes – coming to Moy this summer

The increasingly-popular sport is aiming to be a big hit at the family-friendly event.

By John Ross
Moy Country Fair took place this year in Skye. Supplied by Moy Country Fair
Moy Country Fair took place this year in Skye. Supplied by Moy Country Fair

The annual Moy Country Fair is known traditionally for attractions including gundog and fishing demonstrations and a pet parade.

However this year for the first time visitors can experience the less traditional but increasingly popular sport of axe throwing.

It is expected to be a big draw for people of all ages to the Moy Estate on August 4 and 5.

A growing sport

Axe throwing is a growing attraction at events and pubs. It will feature in a new bar planned to open in Inverness soon.

The Moy Country Fair event will be done under the watchful eye of Matt Harrison and his team from Skye-based A.C.E Target Sports. The company also runs clay target shooting, air gun shooting and archery.

Participants will be supported by experienced instructors who will guide them on throwing the 18-inch-long axe.

Youngster practicing their archery skills. Supplied by Moy Country Fair

Matt said: “I had a coach party at our site in Portree recently with 32 American tourists in the 70s, 80s and early 90s.

“They were trying the axe-throwing and were an absolute riot.

“It’s a very universal thing and we’re hoping for lots of interest from people of all ages at the Moy Country Fair.”

At Moy, throwers will aim to hit playing cards on targets from three-and-a-half metres away.

“If, over the course of the weekend, 500 people come and have a go, we would hope that 95% of those people stick one axe target”, says Matt.

“That’s the goal for us. It’s a very interactive and social thing so we hope there’s quite a buzz around our little area.”

More traditional events will return to the fair

James Campbell is chairman of the Moy Country Fair Committee. He axesaid it is wonderful to see a range of new sports and activities added to the roster.

“Many of us are excited to go along to try our hand at the archery and axe throwing with some expert help from the team at A.C.E Target Sports.”

Main ring activities will also include terrier racing and a pipe band. A variety of field sports, such as clay pigeon, musket and air rifle shooting, will return.

The Junior MacNab challenge, hosted by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), will see children taking part in clay pigeon and air rifle shooting  and a fly-fishing challenge.

Matt Harrison, whose team will be looking after axe throwing at Moy Country Fair

For the first time, Strathallan School will sponsor the junior clay shooting competition prizes.

Other attractions include crafts, homeware, food and clothing stands. There will also be exhibitions by the RNLI, Scottish Gamekeepers Association and West Sutherland Fisheries.

