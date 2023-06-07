All the fun of the fair – with axes – coming to Moy this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Moy Country Fair is known traditionally for attractions including gundog and fishing demonstrations and a pet parade.

However this year for the first time visitors can experience the less traditional but increasingly popular sport of axe throwing.

It is expected to be a big draw for people of all ages to the Moy Estate on August 4 and 5.

A growing sport

Axe throwing is a growing attraction at events and pubs. It will feature in a new bar planned to open in Inverness soon.

The Moy Country Fair event will be done under the watchful eye of Matt Harrison and his team from Skye-based A.C.E Target Sports. The company also runs clay target shooting, air gun shooting and archery.

Participants will be supported by experienced instructors who will guide them on throwing the 18-inch-long axe.

Matt said: “I had a coach party at our site in Portree recently with 32 American tourists in the 70s, 80s and early 90s.

“They were trying the axe-throwing and were an absolute riot.

“It’s a very universal thing and we’re hoping for lots of interest from people of all ages at the Moy Country Fair.”

At Moy, throwers will aim to hit playing cards on targets from three-and-a-half metres away.

“If, over the course of the weekend, 500 people come and have a go, we would hope that 95% of those people stick one axe target”, says Matt.

“That’s the goal for us. It’s a very interactive and social thing so we hope there’s quite a buzz around our little area.”

More traditional events will return to the fair

James Campbell is chairman of the Moy Country Fair Committee. He axesaid it is wonderful to see a range of new sports and activities added to the roster.

“Many of us are excited to go along to try our hand at the archery and axe throwing with some expert help from the team at A.C.E Target Sports.”

Main ring activities will also include terrier racing and a pipe band. A variety of field sports, such as clay pigeon, musket and air rifle shooting, will return.

The Junior MacNab challenge, hosted by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), will see children taking part in clay pigeon and air rifle shooting and a fly-fishing challenge.

For the first time, Strathallan School will sponsor the junior clay shooting competition prizes.

Other attractions include crafts, homeware, food and clothing stands. There will also be exhibitions by the RNLI, Scottish Gamekeepers Association and West Sutherland Fisheries.

