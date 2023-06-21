Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today

Plans for the chain's second store in the Highland capital were revealed earlier this month.

By Stuart Findlay
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK. Image: DC Thomson
Home Bargains has more than 500 shops across the UK.

Members of the public will be given a chance to have their say on a new major retail development, including a Home Bargains store, on the east side of Inverness today.

Parent company TJ Morris announced its plans to build the variety shop along with four other retail units at Stratton, between Culloden and Smithton earlier this month.

The proposal is at an early stage.

But the public have been invited to comment on it at the Barn Church in Culloden between 3pm and 7pm today.

The main shop would be a significant size – around 35,000 sq ft.

There will also be an outdoor sales space of around 10,000 sq ft.

Another space for the four smaller retail units would be around 5,000 sq ft.

What happens next?

Iceni Projects is handling the case on TJ Morris’s behalf.

In a letter to Highland Council, Iceni assistant planner Jack Miller said: “In advance of submitting a planning application, TJ Morris is carrying out in-person public consultations.

“The first will take place on June 21 between 3pm and 7pm at the Barn Church.

“Members of the design team will be available at these events to answer any queries.”

Highland councillors will also discuss the proposal at next week’s south planning applications committee.

The new shops would be between new houses at Culloden West and Sinclair Park in Smithton. Image: Google

Although as it is not a full planning application, nothing will ultimately be decided at the meeting on June 27.

What TJ Morris has done is lodge a proposal of application notice.

This is a legal requirement for planning applications for major or national developments.

It must be lodged at least 12 weeks before a planning application is submitted.

In short, even if it wins the backing of everyone at today’s consultation and next week’s meeting, it still won’t be opening for a little while yet.

Home Bargains public consultation will be the first of two

The site is close to Smithton and recently-built houses dubbed Culloden West by the developer.

It would accessible from Barn Church Road.

Home Bargains opened its first store in Inverness at the Rose Street retail park more than 10 years ago.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is ultimately hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.

There will be a second public consultation at the Barn Church on August 30.

For all the latest Inverness news and updates, join our Facebook group.

