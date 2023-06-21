Public consultation on new Home Bargains in Inverness to take place today

Members of the public will be given a chance to have their say on a new major retail development, including a Home Bargains store, on the east side of Inverness today.

Parent company TJ Morris announced its plans to build the variety shop along with four other retail units at Stratton, between Culloden and Smithton earlier this month.

The proposal is at an early stage.

But the public have been invited to comment on it at the Barn Church in Culloden between 3pm and 7pm today.

The main shop would be a significant size – around 35,000 sq ft.

There will also be an outdoor sales space of around 10,000 sq ft.

Another space for the four smaller retail units would be around 5,000 sq ft.

What happens next?

Iceni Projects is handling the case on TJ Morris’s behalf.

In a letter to Highland Council, Iceni assistant planner Jack Miller said: “In advance of submitting a planning application, TJ Morris is carrying out in-person public consultations.

“The first will take place on June 21 between 3pm and 7pm at the Barn Church.

“Members of the design team will be available at these events to answer any queries.”

Highland councillors will also discuss the proposal at next week’s south planning applications committee.

Although as it is not a full planning application, nothing will ultimately be decided at the meeting on June 27.

What TJ Morris has done is lodge a proposal of application notice.

This is a legal requirement for planning applications for major or national developments.

It must be lodged at least 12 weeks before a planning application is submitted.

In short, even if it wins the backing of everyone at today’s consultation and next week’s meeting, it still won’t be opening for a little while yet.

Home Bargains public consultation will be the first of two

The site is close to Smithton and recently-built houses dubbed Culloden West by the developer.

It would accessible from Barn Church Road.

Home Bargains opened its first store in Inverness at the Rose Street retail park more than 10 years ago.

A masterplan for a new community in Stratton was lodged way back in 2009.

It is ultimately hoped to eventually consist of around 2,500 homes.

A mixed-use town centre will also serve the nearby communities of Smithton, Culloden and Balloch.

There will be a second public consultation at the Barn Church on August 30.

