Walk for Parkinson’s charity event in Inverness this weekend postponed

A Walk for Parkinson’s charity fundraising event planned for Inverness this weekend has been postponed.

The walk was due to start and finish at Torvean Park on Sunday.

Participants were due to cover either two or six miles following part of the Great Glen Way along the River Ness to raise money for the condition.

However, the event has now been moved to August.

The decision comes after a small group of Travellers parked caravans on part of Torvean Park.

Torvean Parkrun and junior event also cancelled

A spokesman for the charity said: “Our Walk for Parkinson’s event, which was due to take place this weekend in Inverness, will now be held on August 19.

“Walkers and volunteers have been notified and advised of the new date.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and hope as many people as possible will join us on the new date in August.”

The charity said postponement was due to “reasons outwith our control”.

It said it is hopeful that all the people who signed up to take part will be able to participate on the new date.

This Saturday’s Torvean Parkrun was cancelled earlier this week after the camp set up.

The junior parkrun, due to be held on Sunday, has also been cancelled.

Highland Council staff have visited the site and spoken to the Travellers.

A spokesman said the council is progressing the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps.

This sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.

The policy states that Gypsy/Travellers are recognised as an ethnic group under the definition of ‘race’ in the Equality Act 2010.

Run also cancelled last year

A year ago the Torvean Parkrun was cancelled due to an unofficial Travellers’ camp setting up on the site.

The area was turned into a community park as part of the Inverness West Link Phase 2 project and the new Kings Golf Club was established nearby.

The city Parkrun moved to the dedicated new course at Torvean in 2021 and hundreds of people turn up every Saturday to take part.

