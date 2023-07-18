Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week

Representatives will gather at Kiltarlity Hall to discuss how to respond to future Highland wildfires.

By Ross Hempseed
Kate Forbes/Cannich wildfire.
Kate Forbes will appear at a summit on wildfires near Inverness. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Balintore Fire Station.

A summit on wildfires will be held in the Highlands this week.

More than 30 experts will gather in Kiltarlity Hall, near Inverness, to discuss how best to prepare communities and raise public awareness.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is among those due to attend, along with the fire service, Forestry and Land Scotland, NatureScot and local gamekeepers.

The meeting has been organised by MSP Kate Forbes who wants “constructive discussions” on tackling future wildfires.

There have been several devastating fires recently, most notably the Cannich wildfire, which left 30 square miles of land scorched.

The hot dry weather across the Highlands in June resulted in several massive wildfire such as at Cannich. Image: Simon McLaughlin / RSPB Scotland.

Firefighters battled for weeks to bring the flames under control, receiving assistance from organisations such as RSPB Scotland and NatureScot.

Much of the RSPB Corrimony nature reserve was impacted by fire, which left the land blackened and hollow, a major setback for conservationists.

Wildfires have also hit Daviot, south of Inverness and Fort William, and authorities have stepped up on issuing guidance for wild campers including at Loch Morlich.

Wildfire damage in woodland near Loch Morlich. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

‘Careless actions can have devastating results’

Ms Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “First and foremost, I am hugely grateful for the tireless efforts of everyone who brought these blazes under control and also ensured there was no loss of life.

“Unfortunately these wildfires are unlikely to be the last we see in the Highlands, and the aim of the summit is to learn any lessons from tackling these recent fires as well as consider what can be done to assist prevention in future.

“The recent incidents show that careless actions can have devastating results, so it is hugely important that we do everything we can to raise awareness of the dangers and also use all of the available tools at our disposal.”

