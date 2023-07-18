Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week

A summit on wildfires will be held in the Highlands this week.

More than 30 experts will gather in Kiltarlity Hall, near Inverness, to discuss how best to prepare communities and raise public awareness.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is among those due to attend, along with the fire service, Forestry and Land Scotland, NatureScot and local gamekeepers.

The meeting has been organised by MSP Kate Forbes who wants “constructive discussions” on tackling future wildfires.

There have been several devastating fires recently, most notably the Cannich wildfire, which left 30 square miles of land scorched.

Firefighters battled for weeks to bring the flames under control, receiving assistance from organisations such as RSPB Scotland and NatureScot.

Much of the RSPB Corrimony nature reserve was impacted by fire, which left the land blackened and hollow, a major setback for conservationists.

Wildfires have also hit Daviot, south of Inverness and Fort William, and authorities have stepped up on issuing guidance for wild campers including at Loch Morlich.

‘Careless actions can have devastating results’

Ms Forbes, who represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said: “First and foremost, I am hugely grateful for the tireless efforts of everyone who brought these blazes under control and also ensured there was no loss of life.

“Unfortunately these wildfires are unlikely to be the last we see in the Highlands, and the aim of the summit is to learn any lessons from tackling these recent fires as well as consider what can be done to assist prevention in future.

“The recent incidents show that careless actions can have devastating results, so it is hugely important that we do everything we can to raise awareness of the dangers and also use all of the available tools at our disposal.”