Two fire crews attend late night house fire in Inverness

Fire crews have attended a late night house fire in Inverness.

Two appliances from Inverness Fire Station attended the scene in the Merkinch area of the city just after 1am.

It had taken hold in a domestic building on Telford Road.

The control room received the stop message informing them the fire was under control at 1.35pm.

Fire crews let the building ventilate and left the scene shortly after.

A fire control room spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm where in the building the fire happened or what caused it.

The scene was left in the hands of the police.

Police have been contacted for comment.