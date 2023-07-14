Inverness Two fire crews attend late night house fire in Inverness Fire appliances attended the scene in the Merkinch area of the city just after 1am today. By Cameron Roy July 14 2023, 9.05am Share Two fire crews attend late night house fire in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/5946709/fire-late-house-inverness-merkinch/ Copy Link The fire took place on Telford Road in Inverness. Image: Google Maps. Fire crews have attended a late night house fire in Inverness. Two appliances from Inverness Fire Station attended the scene in the Merkinch area of the city just after 1am. It had taken hold in a domestic building on Telford Road. The control room received the stop message informing them the fire was under control at 1.35pm. Fire crews let the building ventilate and left the scene shortly after. A fire control room spokeswoman said she was unable to confirm where in the building the fire happened or what caused it. The scene was left in the hands of the police. Police have been contacted for comment.