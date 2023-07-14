Shock after naked man spotted walking down Inverness street

A night shift worker in Inverness got an eyeful when a naked man tried to cross the road in front of her in the city centre.

The man, who was in his birthday suit apart from his shoes and socks, was spotted on Academy Street at 4.30 today.

He was unperturbed by passers by as he strolled along the road past Nikel and Dime and towards the Travelodge in the city centre.

Daisy Smith who was making her way home after a night a work shared her video on the Neighbourhood Watch Inverness (unrestricted) page earlier today.

The post has since been removed.

Asked if she was shocked at the naked man crossing the road in front of her, she told The P&J: “Yeah totally. Slammed on the brakes.

Naked man seen in Inverness city centre

“Four way flashers and took the pic.

“My first thought was it was a lad on his stag do.

“Maybe been stripped by his pals. He definitely had a few too many drinks in.

“Wasn’t covering anything up.”

Adding: “It was over in a flash.”

The man was seen coming out of the lane near to the Nikel and Dime shop before crossing the road and heading in the direction of the Travelodge hotel.