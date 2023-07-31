North artist criticises parking fine ‘threat’ for wheelchair-bound stroke victim father, 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North artist criticises parking fine ‘threat’ for wheelchair-bound stroke victim father, 80

The charge applies to a car that was sold more than two years ago.

By John Ross
Michael Forbes has taken up the case on behalf of his father Roy
The acclaimed artist Michael Forbes has accused Highland Council of “lacking common sense” in pursuing his 80-year stroke victim father for a parking fine.

Mr Forbes says the penalty was imposed a year after his father stopped driving and more than two years after he sold his car.

The Black Isle-based pop surrealist says the council has adopted a “computer says no” attitude in the case.

Roy Forbes, from Muir of Ord, was issued with a £100 fine in May in relation to a parking offence in Cromarty.

Car had already been sold at time of fine

The penalty was imposed a year after he suffered a stroke, leaving him wheelchair-bound and having speech difficulties.

Michael Forbes says the fine applies to a car that was sold more than a year before his father took ill.

It is thought the new owner has not registered the sale with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Highland Council has rejected his request to drop the penalty, saying he has failed to provide proof of the sale of the vehicle.

A recent letter says if he doesn’t pay, or appeal, the fine, it will be increased to £150.

Roy Forbes suffered a stroke a year ago

Michael Forbes, whose work has been exhibited alongside pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, counts Terry Gilliam and Ricky Gervais among his celebrity fans.

He has contacted the council on his father’s behalf to try to overturn the fine.

“I thought telling them they obviously are chasing the wrong person would put an end to it.

“But they seem to not want to contact the DVLA and they are not pursuing the new owner.

“They have ticked a box beside Roy’s name and that’s who they will go after.

“They don’t seem to have the common sense to see it’s not him and are continually chasing him.

“It’s a ‘computer says no’ attitude. It’s just ridiculous. Neither of us needs this.”

‘It’s obvious he is not the guilty person’

Mr Forbes said the new buyer assured his father they would handle the change of ownership.

“They obviously did not. My dad should have been more proactive and done it himself.

“But, that said, it’s obvious he is not the person guilty of the act, and that he should be helped to solve this, not threatened with fines, deadlines and possible court.”

Mr Forbes said since his stroke his father has received support from the council.

“It’s frustrating that when one department of the council are fantastic and have been offering great care for Roy, another department are causing him such stress.

“One department is public money well spent when the other is wasting public money on an obvious wild goose chase.”

Michael Forbes and dad Roy who are challenging a Highland Council parking fine

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “While we cannot comment on individual parking enforcement cases, we can confirm that registering change of ownership of vehicles across Highland is an issue.

“Once sold, it’s the driver’s responsibility to tell the DVLA that the vehicle is sold. Owners must tell DVLA when they’ve sold the vehicle and give them the full name and address of the buyer.

“If they do not do this, any vehicle tax refund they’re owed might be affected, as is also the case for parking enforcement fines. 

“Where a vehicle is parked in a Highland Council car park, one of the terms and conditions is that the vehicle must be roadworthy.

“Where a vehicle has no MOT, under parking enforcement code 91 a fine will be issued for a car ‘parked in a car park area or area not designated for that class of vehicle’.”

