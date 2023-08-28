Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness reopens following mechanical issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness reopens following mechanical issue

The bridge has been plagued by mechanical issues in recent months.

By Shanay Taylor
Torvean Swing Bridge.
Torvean swing bridge reopens. Image: Highland Council.

A busy bridge in Inverness has reopened after being forced to close for the second time this month.

The Torvean Swing Bridge, also known as the Tomnahurich Canal ‘new’ Swing Bridge was closed over the weekend.

Work was carried out to fix a mechanical issue, preventing traffic from crossing the bridge.

In a previous post on social media, The Highland Council wrote: “Unfortunately, a mechanical issue is affecting the Torvean Swing Bridge.

“We are working to rectify it. Operations will be affected over the weekend. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and ask for patience as we identify a fix.

“Tomnahurich Swing Bridge remains in operation.”

Bridge has reopened

A Highland Council spokeswoman has now confirmed that the bridge was back in operation early this afternoon (Monday, August 28).

The bridge was built as part of the multimillion-pound West Link project to ease congestion on the Caledonian Canal by operating in tandem with the older Tomnahurich Bridge.

Torvean Swing Bridge was closed due to a mechanical issue. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.

It is supposed to help to maintain the constant flow of traffic across the Caledonian Canal at Tomnahurich.

However, this is not being maintained as the Torvean Swing Bridge has had issues since it first opened in 2021.

Closed multiple times in one month

It is not the first time the bridge has shut this month, as it previously closed from August 5 to 16.

A Highland Council spokesperson previously said the bridge was closed to traffic, due to operational issues on Saturday, August 5.

They said: “It is currently in the open position allowing canal traffic to pass through. Vehicular traffic is able to use the adjacent older swing bridge on the A82.

“We are waiting on a part for the hydraulic system which should hopefully arrive this week.

“As soon as it arrives we will have it installed as a matter of urgency prior to testing and full reopening.”

