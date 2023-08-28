Torvean Swing Bridge in Inverness reopens following mechanical issue

A busy bridge in Inverness has reopened after being forced to close for the second time this month.

The Torvean Swing Bridge, also known as the Tomnahurich Canal ‘new’ Swing Bridge was closed over the weekend.

Work was carried out to fix a mechanical issue, preventing traffic from crossing the bridge.

In a previous post on social media, The Highland Council wrote: “Unfortunately, a mechanical issue is affecting the Torvean Swing Bridge.

“We are working to rectify it. Operations will be affected over the weekend. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and ask for patience as we identify a fix.

“Tomnahurich Swing Bridge remains in operation.”

Bridge has reopened

A Highland Council spokeswoman has now confirmed that the bridge was back in operation early this afternoon (Monday, August 28).

The bridge was built as part of the multimillion-pound West Link project to ease congestion on the Caledonian Canal by operating in tandem with the older Tomnahurich Bridge.

It is supposed to help to maintain the constant flow of traffic across the Caledonian Canal at Tomnahurich.

However, this is not being maintained as the Torvean Swing Bridge has had issues since it first opened in 2021.

Closed multiple times in one month

It is not the first time the bridge has shut this month, as it previously closed from August 5 to 16.

A Highland Council spokesperson previously said the bridge was closed to traffic, due to operational issues on Saturday, August 5.

They said: “It is currently in the open position allowing canal traffic to pass through. Vehicular traffic is able to use the adjacent older swing bridge on the A82.

“We are waiting on a part for the hydraulic system which should hopefully arrive this week.

“As soon as it arrives we will have it installed as a matter of urgency prior to testing and full reopening.”