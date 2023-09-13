Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him ‘I’ll tell police you tried it on with me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him ‘I’ll tell police you tried it on with me’

Officers are now working to trace the woman, who was filmed by the driver as he took her to the police station for refusing to pay her fare.

By Louise Glen
A taxi driver and passenger in a taxi in Inverness.
The woman pointed and shouted racist remarks to the calm taxi driver. Image: Twitter/ Kenneth MacRae. Picture shows; A taxi driver and passenger in a taxi in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Twitter/ Kenneth MacRae Date; 13/09/2023

A shocking video of the racist abuse hurled at an Inverness taxi driver has been shared online.

The two-minute clip was filmed by the driver, who appears to have started recording when his passenger refused to pay her fare.

The clip starts as she is mid-way through a racist rant, calling the man – who remains calm throughout – a “parasite”.

The driver works for City Taxis in Inverness. The woman’s identity is unknown.

The video has been viewed more than 1.7million times on X, formerly Twitter, with the majority calling for action to be taken against the woman.

She tells him to get back to his own country while swearing at him.

The taxi driver remains completely calm, simply saying “uh huh”, “wow” and even “dearie me” at one point. He also confirms to the woman that he is Scottish.

‘The coppers like me’

After being asked if she has anything else to say, the woman – who is also vaping in the back seat – demands to be let out or she’ll “set fire to the car”.

He responds: “I’m taking you to the police station and the police can decide what to do.”

She replies: “Good luck to you, because the coppers like me – they won’t like a parasite like you.”

A taxi in a bay in Inverness.
The woman was in an Inverness City Taxi. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The woman begins kicking the back of his seat, and says he has “prisonered” her in the back of the cab.

He again tells her: “I’m taking you to the police station because you have refused to pay me.”

She tells the driver she will run-off, and then changes tact – threatening to tell officers the driver “tried it on” with her because she wouldn’t pay.

The driver tells the woman that she is on the camera, while calmly asking if she has anything more to say.

Driver not pressing charges

A spokeswoman for City Taxis said the driver was not pressing charges for “religious reasons”.

Highland councillor Duncan Macpherson, a member of the council’s taxi licensing committee, said: “There is a code of practice and standards that taxi drivers have to adhere to.

“They work in often very challenging situations, especially when people are intoxicated through drink or drugs. This is an unedifying moment for Inverness. The public reaction is not surprising due to the abhorrent nature of the passenger in the video.

“At this point, it has 1.7million views on Twitter. With everything being done in the city to promote it, it is desperately disappointing.

“I would reassure visitors that this video is in no way a reflection of Inverness. Inverness is a multicultural place – and we all need to embrace that.

“The person involved requires counseling and help.”

​Police have not received a report from the taxi driver, but confirmed to The P&J that they are investigating.

Duncan Macpherson said the video did not represent Highland people.
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Sandy McCook./ DC Thomson.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said: “This matter has not been reported to police, however officers are now carrying out inquiries into the video to identify and trace those involved.

“Any type of hate crime is completely unacceptable and this type of abuse will not be tolerated.”

Billy Singh, from Show Racism the Red Card in Scotland, said: “Show Racism the Red Card are both angry and sad at the racist abuse suffered by the taxi driver. But we are not surprised.

“This type of ‘everyday’ racism is happening right across the country.  From taxi drivers to fast food workers, school kids to NHS staff, the racism that people have to suffer on a daily basis is horrendous.

“We hope the perpetrator is found by the police and charged accordingly. And the dignity and decorum shown by the driver should be an example to us all.”

Mass condemnation on X

On social media, comedian Janey Godley – who was previously accused of using racist language – said: “That’s utterly horrific and sending solidarity to your family.”

MizLNicTeàrlach posted: “That poor man. Hope she is dealt with severely, not just for the racism but for her threats to falsely report him for sexual harassment.”

Maria Coleman wrote: “Shocking to hear this abuse. The man was so calm. I hope that horrible person gets the book thrown at her.”

And MoKaStHa commented: “My heart rate is up just watching this – that poor man.

“The racist language is awful enough. Goading. But the threat to falsely accuse him…! I knew racism existed in Scotland but to hear the worst racism I’ve ever heard – by far – in the Highlands.”

 

