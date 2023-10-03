Highland Council vice-convener bewildered by planner’s recommendation to approve 165 new homes in south Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council vice-convener bewildered by planner’s recommendation to approve 165 new homes in south Inverness

Ken Gowans believes that there are too many unanswered questions about Upland Developments' plans for land between Inshes and Milton of Leys.

By Stuart Findlay
Ken Gowans on Inshes Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook
Ken Gowans on Inshes Road in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook

An Inverness councillor has sounded the alarm as another new housing project in the city stands on the brink of approval.

Upland Developments has lodged plans to build 165 new homes on farmland between Inshes and Milton of Leys.

Highland Council’s planning department has recommended that the development should be approved.

But the local authority’s vice-convener Ken Gowans has added his voice to a growing list of people concerned about it.

Mr Gowans, who represents the Inverness South ward which covers Milton of Leys and Inshes, believes there are too many unanswered questions about infrastructure to merit going ahead.

He said: “I can’t understand why they’ve recommended it for approval.

“It’s really surprising. There are some unresolved issues around it and they really should have been resolved before it got to a planning committee.”

What are the concerns?

The councillor’s claims echo the worries of Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council.

The group has formally objected to the application, citing concerns that it will heap too much pressure on two local primary schools and Millburn Academy.

A statement from the group said: “The developers have taken the ‘not me guv’ approach here.

“Comments from local residents indicating the lack of school places have not been seriously addressed in the responses.

The site is located on undeveloped agricultural land between West Park Avenue and Cypress Place in Inverness. Image: Google

“The developer seems to think they can walk away from this problem leaving the council to pick up the pieces.”

Councillor Gowans said he hopes that tomorrow’s south planning applications committee offers a “serious rebuke” of the proposal.

“The community council’s response should carry a lot of weight,” he said. “But it seems to have been largely ignored.

“People are concerned about traffic, they’re concerned about the pressure on schools.

“Those worries are just being pushed to one side.”

How will schools be affected?

The 9.8 hectare site sits east of Inshes Road, between West Park Avenue in Inshes and Cypress Place in Milton of Leys.

It is currently undeveloped agricultural land.

Only half of the area is designated for housing. The rest is “grey land”, which means it has no specific allocations or policies.

Both the council’s transport planning and flood risk management teams initially objected to the proposal.

But both withdrew those objections after being given more information.

The council’s report also addresses points raised about school capacity.

It states that even in the “worst-case scenario” of it all being used for housing, neither Inshes Primary or Milton of Leys Primary would be pushed over capacity by a projected 50 new pupils.

But with both Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy projected to be over 90% capacity within the next five years, the developer will be forced to contribute more than they previously would have.

This amounts to £1.67 million.

Upland Developments did not respond to requests for comment.

The application’s fate will be decided tomorrow.

