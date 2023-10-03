Highland Council vice-convener bewildered by planner’s recommendation to approve 165 new homes in south Inverness

An Inverness councillor has sounded the alarm as another new housing project in the city stands on the brink of approval.

Upland Developments has lodged plans to build 165 new homes on farmland between Inshes and Milton of Leys.

Highland Council’s planning department has recommended that the development should be approved.

But the local authority’s vice-convener Ken Gowans has added his voice to a growing list of people concerned about it.

Mr Gowans, who represents the Inverness South ward which covers Milton of Leys and Inshes, believes there are too many unanswered questions about infrastructure to merit going ahead.

He said: “I can’t understand why they’ve recommended it for approval.

“It’s really surprising. There are some unresolved issues around it and they really should have been resolved before it got to a planning committee.”

What are the concerns?

The councillor’s claims echo the worries of Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council.

The group has formally objected to the application, citing concerns that it will heap too much pressure on two local primary schools and Millburn Academy.

A statement from the group said: “The developers have taken the ‘not me guv’ approach here.

“Comments from local residents indicating the lack of school places have not been seriously addressed in the responses.

“The developer seems to think they can walk away from this problem leaving the council to pick up the pieces.”

Councillor Gowans said he hopes that tomorrow’s south planning applications committee offers a “serious rebuke” of the proposal.

“The community council’s response should carry a lot of weight,” he said. “But it seems to have been largely ignored.

“People are concerned about traffic, they’re concerned about the pressure on schools.

“Those worries are just being pushed to one side.”

How will schools be affected?

The 9.8 hectare site sits east of Inshes Road, between West Park Avenue in Inshes and Cypress Place in Milton of Leys.

It is currently undeveloped agricultural land.

Only half of the area is designated for housing. The rest is “grey land”, which means it has no specific allocations or policies.

Both the council’s transport planning and flood risk management teams initially objected to the proposal.

But both withdrew those objections after being given more information.

The council’s report also addresses points raised about school capacity.

It states that even in the “worst-case scenario” of it all being used for housing, neither Inshes Primary or Milton of Leys Primary would be pushed over capacity by a projected 50 new pupils.

But with both Milton of Leys Primary and Millburn Academy projected to be over 90% capacity within the next five years, the developer will be forced to contribute more than they previously would have.

This amounts to £1.67 million.

Upland Developments did not respond to requests for comment.

The application’s fate will be decided tomorrow.