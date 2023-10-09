Teenager reported missing from Inverness since Friday

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who has been missing from Inverness since Friday evening.

Connor Alexander Stewart, 18, was last seen at 5.30pm on October 6.

Police are now appealing for help to trace him.

In a statement, the force said: “We are appealing for information to help trace 18-year-old Connor Alexander Stewart, who has been reported missing from the Inverness area.”

It continued: “Connor was last seen around 5.30pm on Friday October 6, in Inverness.

“He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, medium build with brown hair.

“Anyone with information that may help us locate Connor should contact police via 101 or via the contact us form on our website, quoting incident number 2970 of 06 October 2023.”