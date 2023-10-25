Jobs at risk at Highland mental health charity as inflation costs blow a hole in its budget

Workers at a Highland mental health charity have taken aim at their bosses after they were threatened with redundancy.

Centred has told five workers their roles will not be funded beyond the end of November, forcing them to either leave the company or accept a different job.

The charity is facing a £400,000 deficit and needs to make drastic cuts to keep its head above water.

Chief executive David Brookfield said the company’s government and NHS funding had increased annually by around 3%.

But inflation has pushed its costs up by between 10 and 15%, leaving them with no option but to cut back.

Staff claim they have been let down by Centred

Centred was previously known as Birchwood Highland, changing its name in 2022.

That same year, it celebrated its 35th anniversary of operations.

It focuses on supporting people who experience long-term mental health issues on their journey to recovery.

Project development officer Anne Hunter told the Press and Journal she felt badly let down by Centred. She said she expected more from a group focused on mental health.

Anne said: “We’ve been given very little information about what’s happening, to the point of cruelty.

“I’m extremely sad about it. I was told there was going to be a restructuring but that I was a valuable asset so I won’t be touched.

“The next thing we know we’re having a meeting about consultations to see if we can save your job.”

Another affected staff member said they returned from holiday straight into a meeting where they were informed that their job would no longer exist by the end of November.

They said: “For a mental health charity to have this level of consideration for the mental health of their own employees, I think it’s shocking.”

How has Centred responded to the claims?

Centred opened the Highlands’ first discovery college last month.

Located in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness, it is a dedicated space for helping people gain a better understanding of wellbeing, mental health and substance use.

It delivers courses and peer support to anyone that needs it.

Mr Brookfield rejected the suggestion that Centred was not concerned about the wellbeing of its own staff.

“I fully appreciate that it is difficult news to receive,” he said. “But we are being advised by HR and following the Acas process for redundancy to the letter.

“The staff are being treated absolutely fairly.

“If I could have saved those jobs, I would have. But I would also add that there are jobs available that are funded and they can apply for these if they wish.”

