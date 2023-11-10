Car, van and cyclist collide in Inverness leaving one person injured

A person has been injured following a collision in Inverness.

Police, fire, and paramedic crews were called to Culduthel Road shortly before 7pm following reports of a collision involving a car, a van and a cyclist.

The incident happened close to Leys roundabout.

Police confirmed one person was left injured following the crash. It is unclear if they required hospital treatment.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman, said: “Around 6.55pm on Friday, November 10, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a car, a van and a cyclist near to Leys Roundabout, Culduthel Road, Inverness.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one person has been injured.”

Fire appliances called to scene of Inverness crash

Two fire appliances from Inverness were tasked to the scene following a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service for support.

The call was received at 7.13pm.

The stop message was received at 7.34pm with crews leaving the scene a short time later.