Met Office explains why Inverness is blanketed in thick fog as Kessock Bridge disappears

Pictures taken in the South Kessock area of the city today show poor visibility across the Beauly Firth, causing the Kessock Bridge to disappear.

By Michelle Henderson
Thick fog covers the Beauly Firth, concealing the Kessock Bridge from view.
Fog has reduced visibility over the Beauly Firth, leaving the Kessock Bridge hidden from view. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Dense fog has descended on Inverness leaving the Kessock Bridge hidden from view.

Invernessians woke up to a wall of thick fog blanketing the city this morning, reducing visibility at popular beauty spots.

Elsewhere in Inverness, residents have been feeling the effects of the fog and the colder temperatures.

The Kessock Bridge with the sun rising behind.
The picturesque view of the Kessock Bridge overlooking the Beauly Firth. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The conditions come as the Met Office warns of bleak conditions on the horizon, as Storm Debi moves across the country.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge explained how the fog was formed as the moist air from the sea was cooled by inland conditions.

Speaking to The P&J, he said: “Generally, you have got the wind coming in from the north-east, so the wind is coming in off the sea.

“At this time of year, the sea is actually warmer than it is over the land, so relatively speaking you have got this very moist air coming in and as it is coming over the land, it is getting lifted up and that is causing the fog to form.”

Thick fog hovers over Falcon Square in Inverness city centre
Inverness has been blanketed with thick fog due to moisture coming in from the east. Image: Sarah Bruce/ DC Thomson.

Met Office warns of bleak conditions as fog clears

Mr Partridge said moist air has been coming in from the east due to a lack of wind, allowing the foggy conditions to remain in place.

However, he says the fog will clear overnight as the winds pick up.

He added: “The fog may well last the rest of today and into tonight, but it will be gone by tomorrow morning.

Stephen's Street in Inverness
Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge explained how the fog was formed as the moist air from the sea was cooled by inland conditions. Image: Sarah Bruce/ DC Thomson.

“A band of rain that has been making its way across the country is slowly making its way towards you, so clouds will increase overnight. That increase in clouds will help to clear that fog away.

“As we go through the early hours tomorrow morning, the wind is going to pick up quite a bit because there is a storm going across Ireland, which will cross the borders area through tomorrow morning.

