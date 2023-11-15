‘Help us find Ross’s killers’: Detectives release fresh details following murder of Inverness dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Help us find Ross’s killers’: Detectives release fresh details following murder of Inverness dad

Police have shared detailed descriptions of two men wanted in connection with the 36-year-old's death.

By Michelle Henderson
Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall has issued a fresh appeal for information. Picture Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall has issued a fresh appeal for information. Picture Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Detectives investigating the murder of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness have revealed new details about two men wanted in connection with his death.

The 36-year-old was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, at the weekend.

This morning, detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team held a press conference at the Inverness police HQ where they renewed their appeal for information.

36-year-old Ross MacGillivray.

Police call on help from public

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing into the death of Ross MacGillivray and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information which could help our investigation.”

He added: “We remain particularly keen to identify two men seen entering the same property where Ross was later found dead.

“They entered around 10.20pm on Saturday, 11 November and then left shortly after midnight on Sunday, 12 November.

“They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20pm, possibly in the company of a woman.”

Detailed description of suspects

The first man is described as black, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble, wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and “chunky” white trainers. He may have spoken with a Liverpool accent.

The second man is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

DCI MacDougall also reassured the community of their safety while enquiries are carried out.

Impact on the community

He said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Inverness.

“An extensive police presence remains in the area, including detectives from our Major Investigation Team and local officers from Highlands & Islands Division.

“If anyone has concerns or information about Ross’ death then I would urge them to speak to any of our officers.”

Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her

More from Inverness

Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her
Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road. A96 crash Nairn
Three people taken to hospital following crash on A96 between Inverness and Nairn
Commuters have been affected by the works at Bunchrew level crossing. Image: Google Maps.
Highland community trapped in traffic for hours as only road out closes for a…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of ex and his new partner Picture shows; Kimberley Fraser appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kimberley Fraser) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of her ex and his new partner
Ross MacGillivray.
'You have left me with a piece missing from my heart’: Tributes paid to…
Alison Buchan, divisional manager, hygiene & catering, MacGregor Industrial Supplies and Anne Parfitt, formerly of Aberdeen Packaging.
Inverness-based MacGregor swoops for Aberdeen business
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Radoslaw Malek admitted domestic abuse and assault Picture shows; Radoslaw Malek, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team (Facebook / DCT) Date; Unknown
Inverness abuser told woman her only escape was to jump from upstairs window
Three beers in glasses, alongside their cans, from Inverness Brewery Dog Falls.
The Inverness brewery that's really crafting a name for itself
Ross MacGillivray.
Police launch murder probe after death of 36-year-old Inverness dad
Schuh is getting ready to open another store in Inverness.
Opening plans revealed for Schuh's second Inverness store