‘Help us find Ross’s killers’: Detectives release fresh details following murder of Inverness dad

Detectives investigating the murder of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness have revealed new details about two men wanted in connection with his death.

The 36-year-old was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area of the city, at the weekend.

This morning, detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team held a press conference at the Inverness police HQ where they renewed their appeal for information.

Police call on help from public

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacDougall said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing into the death of Ross MacGillivray and we are continuing to appeal to the public for information which could help our investigation.”

He added: “We remain particularly keen to identify two men seen entering the same property where Ross was later found dead.

“They entered around 10.20pm on Saturday, 11 November and then left shortly after midnight on Sunday, 12 November.

“They are believed to have headed on foot in the direction of the Caledonian Canal and were known to have been in the St Valery Avenue area around 12.20pm, possibly in the company of a woman.”

Detailed description of suspects

The first man is described as black, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short black hair and stubble, wearing a blue puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and “chunky” white trainers. He may have spoken with a Liverpool accent.

The second man is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, grey and black trousers and black trainers.

DCI MacDougall also reassured the community of their safety while enquiries are carried out.

Impact on the community

He said: “Incidents such as this are thankfully very rare in the Highlands and we fully appreciate the impact this tragedy has had in the local community and across Inverness.

“An extensive police presence remains in the area, including detectives from our Major Investigation Team and local officers from Highlands & Islands Division.

“If anyone has concerns or information about Ross’ death then I would urge them to speak to any of our officers.”