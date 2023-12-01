Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Local firm to promote Good Highland Food at 2024 event in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Local firm to promote Good Highland Food at 2024 event in Inverness

Husband and wife team will be the main sponsor for Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference.

By John Ross
Mike and Yvonne Crook started Good Highland Food 20 years ago
Mike and Yvonne Crook started Good Highland Food 20 years ago

An award-winning firm that has been showcasing Highland food and drink for 20 years is to be the headline sponsor of Scottish Golf Tourism Week in Inverness.

The prestigious event is being held in the Highland capital for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

Created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal, it will give Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet with tour operators from around the world.

Moy-based Good Highland Food, run by husband and wife team Mike and Yvonne Crook, will be the main sponsor for Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference.

It will promote local produce during the event, including at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards gala dinner on March 21.

Food and drink ambassadors

The couple were crowned food and drink ambassadors of the year at this year’s Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards in October.

Yvonne is also co-founder of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC) which is working to make the region a world-leading sustainable destination and premium brand.

She said: “It seemed the most obvious thing for Good Highland Food to support DC Thomson and the work colleagues in the tourism industry have done to secure the arrival of Scottish Golf Tourism Week in the Highlands.

“Golf is a key pillar of a premium brand Highlands and attracting higher value visitors.

The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in September in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Press and Journal editor Craig Walker; Andy Williams,chief revenue officer at DC Thomson; Jo De Silva, chair of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, and Tony Story, CEO of the Kingsmills Group,<br />Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“As we celebrate our 20th year as Good Highland Food and becoming Highland food and drink ambassadors of the year, we are delighted to become headline sponsor.

“Our aim is to put local food and drink and Highland hospitality at the heart of this great initiative.

“Golf and tourism are vital sectors, along with food and drink. Communities, businesses, organisations and stakeholders need to be having a conversation about we grow the Highland economy.

“It is a major boost to have DC Thomson be a part of that conversation.”

Perfect fit

The 2024 event was launched in September and is exepcted to attract golf tour operators from more than 30 countries.

It is estimated the week will be worth around £3 million for local businesses.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted that Good Highland Food is to be the headline sponsor for Scottish Golf Tourism Week’s debut in the region.

“As a local company championing the best the local area has to offer, it is a perfect fit for this prestigious event.”

Earlier this year, HTCIC also set up Highland Renewables, a partnership bringing together the tourism and renewables sectors in what was described as a “world first”.

The two key industries are exploring opportunities for collaboration aimed at addressing the climate emergency and to attract a new generation of tourists.

It will also work to better promote green tourism, improve community benefit from renewables and try to retain and attract people to the area.

MSP Kate Forbes helped launch the initiative in her first official engagement as an ambassador for HTCIC.

More from Inverness

Outside of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Raigmore Hospital patient's rant over 'dirty shower' with 'faeces on the wall'
Krispy Kreme hiring
Krispy Kreme hiring for new Inverness city centre store
A range of baked goods by Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
5 of the best Inverness bakeries for pastries, cakes, bread and more...
Scottish actress and Hollywood star Karen Gillan said she is "so honoured" to play a character in The Simpsons. Instagram
Inverness Hollywood star Karen Gillan to play 'role she was born for' in The…
Liam Curry
Creepy ScotRail train passenger's 'obscene' remarks to crying girl costs him £1,500
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed.
Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An angry mob attacked an ambulance crew while they tried to treat a seriously ill patient at an Inverness branch of McDonald?s, delaying the ?unresponsive? teenager?s emergency medical treatment Picture shows; Thomas Richmond appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court following the incident at the McDonald's on High Street, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Inverness ambulance crew 'attacked by angry mob' - delaying 'unresponsive' patient's treatment
Scrum of warehouse staff over parcels on conveyor belt.
Santa's other helpers: How Inverness courier firm M and H Carriers delivers Christmas for…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness Picture shows; The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pair reappear in court accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways

Conversation