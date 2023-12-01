Scottish Golf Tourism Week: Local firm to promote Good Highland Food at 2024 event in Inverness

An award-winning firm that has been showcasing Highland food and drink for 20 years is to be the headline sponsor of Scottish Golf Tourism Week in Inverness.

The prestigious event is being held in the Highland capital for the first time from March 19-21 2024.

Created with VisitScotland in partnership with the Press and Journal, it will give Scottish suppliers an unrivalled opportunity to meet with tour operators from around the world.

Moy-based Good Highland Food, run by husband and wife team Mike and Yvonne Crook, will be the main sponsor for Scotland’s biggest golf industry conference.

It will promote local produce during the event, including at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards gala dinner on March 21.

Food and drink ambassadors

The couple were crowned food and drink ambassadors of the year at this year’s Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards in October.

Yvonne is also co-founder of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC) which is working to make the region a world-leading sustainable destination and premium brand.

She said: “It seemed the most obvious thing for Good Highland Food to support DC Thomson and the work colleagues in the tourism industry have done to secure the arrival of Scottish Golf Tourism Week in the Highlands.

“Golf is a key pillar of a premium brand Highlands and attracting higher value visitors.

“As we celebrate our 20th year as Good Highland Food and becoming Highland food and drink ambassadors of the year, we are delighted to become headline sponsor.

“Our aim is to put local food and drink and Highland hospitality at the heart of this great initiative.

“Golf and tourism are vital sectors, along with food and drink. Communities, businesses, organisations and stakeholders need to be having a conversation about we grow the Highland economy.

“It is a major boost to have DC Thomson be a part of that conversation.”

Perfect fit

The 2024 event was launched in September and is exepcted to attract golf tour operators from more than 30 countries.

It is estimated the week will be worth around £3 million for local businesses.

Cara Munro, head of events at DC Thomson, said: “We are delighted that Good Highland Food is to be the headline sponsor for Scottish Golf Tourism Week’s debut in the region.

“As a local company championing the best the local area has to offer, it is a perfect fit for this prestigious event.”

Earlier this year, HTCIC also set up Highland Renewables, a partnership bringing together the tourism and renewables sectors in what was described as a “world first”.

The two key industries are exploring opportunities for collaboration aimed at addressing the climate emergency and to attract a new generation of tourists.

It will also work to better promote green tourism, improve community benefit from renewables and try to retain and attract people to the area.

MSP Kate Forbes helped launch the initiative in her first official engagement as an ambassador for HTCIC.