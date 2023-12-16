‘It’s like Big Ben’: 40 years on, the Eastgate Centre clock is still going strong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s like Big Ben’: 40 years on, the Eastgate Centre clock is still going strong

Specialists had to be called in recently when the popular attraction stopped.

By John Ross
Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw (left) with operations manager Rod Callender at the famous clock. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Eastgate Centre manager Chris Kershaw (left) with operations manager Rod Callender at the famous clock. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

When a familiar face clocked off unexpectedly from the Eastgate Centre in Inverness recently there was concern it could lead to a longer-term absence.

But a visit from a specialist led to a timely return to work in the lead up to Christmas.

Now it is hoped the shopping centre’s landmark clock, which has been enjoyed by shoppers for 40 years, will keep ticking along for decades to come.

Time stood still in Eastgate

Last month the Noah’s Ark clock went silent with its hands stuck at noon (or midnight) due to a fault.

Eastgate Centre bosses had to call in Suffolk-based Haward Horological who installed the famous attraction when the centre was built in 1983.

The firm arrived on scene a week later and worked, well, around the clock, to carry out repairs, including replacing broken micro switches and a motor.

It was the first time in 15 years the clock had stopped completely and a local fix wasn’t posible.

The clock has been a popular Inverness attraction for 40 years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Rod Callender, the centre’s operations manager, said: “The company moved things around to come here and fix he clock because they knew how important it is.

“Sometimes it needs a horologist to fix it, just like the big church clocks or Big Ben.

“It needs to have work done by the right people at the right time.

“We also knew how important it was to people in Inverness who grew up with it, many of whom take their own kids to see it now.”

Popular meeting place

The clock is a popular gathering place for parents and children as it bursts into life on the hour.

Objects and figures become animated and the chimes play animal-themed tunes.

The repertoire includes the Ugly Duckling, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Run Rabbit Run, Baa Baa Black Sheep and Little Donkey.

At midday, the clock is at its most lively with an extended display.

Engineer Paul Murray checks the inside of the famous clock. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

So does its age and specialist nature of repairs mean time is running out for the attraction?

Apparently not is the good news.

“It’s definitely got a long-term future. That’s the intention as long as I’m here”, says Rod.

“It’s a complex piece of equipment, but it’s been running this long and we intend to keep it running for at least as long again in future.”

Centre manager Chris Kershaw also had a personal reason for getting the clock fixed as quickly as possible.

Iconic part of Inverness

One of the people who pointed out to him that it had stopped was his five-year-old daughter.

“She came in and let us know it wasn’t working and was pushing hard to get it fixed”, he said.

“It’s an iconic piece. I’m sure it’s the first port of call for many people coming into the centre.

“For certain people, if you say to meet outside a certain shop they’ll say ‘where’s that?’.

“But if you say you’ll meet under the clock they know exactly where that is.”

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Woman threatened to smash school-run dad's car in parking row
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Grayson assaulted his partner in the street on a Highland holiday Picture shows; Thomas Grayson. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Man beat girlfriend in the street on Highland holiday
Lorraine Mackenzie and Sharon King were celebrated for their service to M&S. Inverness. Image: Red Consultancy
Inverness dynamic duo celebrate a combined service of 80 years at M&S
Meallmore's awards ceremony
Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore
Santa Claus (Donald Fraser) has been spotted at Farmer Christmas. Image: Farm Ness
Farmer Christmas: Meet the Inverness farmers creating a winter wonderland
Iain MacAskill, one of the most influential figures in the development of the Highlands and Islands.
Gaelic's 'most significant' champion, Iain MacAskill, dies age 84
More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog
An impression of the new-look unit in the Eastgate Centre. Image: Rokzkool Academy
'Dream come true' for Highland charity as it moves into empty space in the…
Suzanne Mackay was thankful to stangers who helped her after her car went on fire near the Munlochy Junction on the A9.
Dingwall mums have lucky escape after car erupts into flames on busy A9
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Caley Thistle defends controversial plan to site battery storage scheme in Inverness

Conversation