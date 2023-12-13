‘Dream come true’ for Highland charity as it moves into empty space in the Eastgate Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dream come true’ for Highland charity as it moves into empty space in the Eastgate Centre

The Rokzkool Academy is moving into the unit previously occupied by Phase Eight, which closed in late 2022.

By Stuart Findlay
An impression of the new-look unit in the Eastgate Centre. Image: Rokzkool Academy
Staff at a Highland charity are pinching themselves after landing a prime spot in Inverness’s flagship shopping centre.

Rokzkool Academy has moved into the space left behind by women’s clothes shop Phase Eight, close to the Eastgate Shopping Centre’s food court.

The group has lodged a planning application to change the use of the space.

If approved, it says it will create a “community-based learning facility” in the centre.

Rokzkool Academy has been operating in the Highlands for more than five years.

It runs workshops for young people focused on music, sport and fun.

What will the Rokzkool Academy offer?

A sign put up at Phase Eight in the Eastgate last December indicated that it was closing.

It had been operating in the shopping centre for more than 15 years.

A statement from Rokzkool on its Facebook page said: “Pinch us as this really is a dream come true.

“This is the start of our next exciting chapter full of potential and possibilities and we can’t wait to open the doors to you all soon.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre
The Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’d love to hear from you if you like to be involved or have any ideas of how we can make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

Rokzkool Academy expects to be up and running in 2024 and among its plans are:

  • Music lessons for all ages
  • Art lessons
  • Life skills and employability training for young people
  • Kids clubs
  • Community projects

The new-look Eastgate

In its planning application, the charity states it will not be doing any work to the 1,600 sq ft unit as it is already in walk-in condition.

There has been a lot of change at this end of the Eastgate Centre.

The newly-revamped food court, Loch and Larder, opened nearby in February.

The space left behind by Debenhams has remained empty – but a variety of Christmas stalls and a kids’ soft play area have been put up outside the unit in the meantime.

A couple of other units have been taken for non-retail use. The Discovery Academy moved into the old Argos unit and the NHS have a spot near Schuh.

Conversation