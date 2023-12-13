‘Dream come true’ for Highland charity as it moves into empty space in the Eastgate Centre

Staff at a Highland charity are pinching themselves after landing a prime spot in Inverness’s flagship shopping centre.

Rokzkool Academy has moved into the space left behind by women’s clothes shop Phase Eight, close to the Eastgate Shopping Centre’s food court.

The group has lodged a planning application to change the use of the space.

If approved, it says it will create a “community-based learning facility” in the centre.

Rokzkool Academy has been operating in the Highlands for more than five years.

It runs workshops for young people focused on music, sport and fun.

What will the Rokzkool Academy offer?

A sign put up at Phase Eight in the Eastgate last December indicated that it was closing.

It had been operating in the shopping centre for more than 15 years.

A statement from Rokzkool on its Facebook page said: “Pinch us as this really is a dream come true.

“This is the start of our next exciting chapter full of potential and possibilities and we can’t wait to open the doors to you all soon.

“We’d love to hear from you if you like to be involved or have any ideas of how we can make the most of this exciting opportunity.”

Rokzkool Academy expects to be up and running in 2024 and among its plans are:

Music lessons for all ages

Art lessons

Life skills and employability training for young people

Kids clubs

Community projects

The new-look Eastgate

In its planning application, the charity states it will not be doing any work to the 1,600 sq ft unit as it is already in walk-in condition.

There has been a lot of change at this end of the Eastgate Centre.

The newly-revamped food court, Loch and Larder, opened nearby in February.

The space left behind by Debenhams has remained empty – but a variety of Christmas stalls and a kids’ soft play area have been put up outside the unit in the meantime.

A couple of other units have been taken for non-retail use. The Discovery Academy moved into the old Argos unit and the NHS have a spot near Schuh.

