Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Use Inverness battery storage scheme to help fund leisure facilities, says local sport legend

Coach and ex-teacher Colin Baillie calls for money from renewable energy developments to improve sports provision.

By John Ross
Colin Baillie in 2018 when he was given the Freedom of Inverness for his sporting achievements. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Colin Baillie in 2018 when he was given the Freedom of Inverness for his sporting achievements. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A respected coach and former PE teacher believes income from a planned battery storage scheme could help fund sports facilities in the city.

The controversial £40 million proposal would see around 52 battery storage containers, capable of storing up to 50MW of electricity, sited at Fairways Business Park.

Planners are recommending councillors refuse the plans.

They will come before Highland Council’s south planning applications committee again on Wednesday.

The decision was deferred in November for a site visit.

Can sport benefit from renewables projects?

Colin Baillie MBE wants councillors to use community benefit from renewable energy developments like the battery storage scheme to improve sports facilities.

The former depute rector of Millburn Academy is honorary president of Highland Rugby Club. He is also a life member of Inverness Harriers.

He was given the Freedom of Inverness in 2018 to recognise his huge contribution to sport.

Mr Baillie supports plans by Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust to redevelop a 10-acre site at Inverness Royal Academy (IRA) playing fields as a community sporting hub, close to the Fairways site.

Colin Baillie says income from renewables schemes could help fund sports facilities

Mr Baillie says sporting provision could be one of the first casualties of public spending cuts, but alternatives can be found.

He said: “The east side of Inverness is in urgent need of good sports and leisure facilities for all ages but particularly our young people.”

He said he was disappointed that plans for a £1.3 million all weather sports pitch at Inverness Campus have been shelved due to rising costs.

Funding model could be used across the Highlands

He added: “At the IRA playing fields, there is a great opportunity to meet the significant demand in this area of Inverness for grass pitches.

“Community benefit from the nearby battery storage facility could help complete the funding package.

“This funding model could be mirrored across the Highlands.”

Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club’s finances

Mr Baillie is concerned the Scottish Government and other bodies cannot adequately fund sports facilities due to public spending pressure.

“We need to consider an alternative source of funding.”

He quoted Highland Rugby Club and the new King’s Golf Club as recent successful Inverness projects.

He added: “Both of these projects benefited off the back of the Southern Distributor Road developments.

“These have added greatly to the facilities for sports and leisure in the west side of Inverness.

“We now need to grab this opportunity of community benefit from Fairways and do the same for the east side of Inverness.”

Battery storage plan could be ‘game-changing’, says football club

The Fairways plans were put forward by Intelligent Land Investments Group, shirt sponsors of Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) FC.

Planning permission, land rights and grid connection agreements would be held by ICT Battery Storage Limited. That name is wholly owned by the football club.

Profits from the facility would support the club and the community outreach programmes of The Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison has said it would be a “travesty” if the plan is refused.

Without it, Caley Thistle could struggle financially.

The facility is earmarked for a site at the Fairways Business Park

But Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council said the area earmarked for the development is “totally inappropriate”. They argue a new site should be found.

Its concerns include it being too close to houses, the risk of fire and the loss of green space.

A report to the planning committee says after receiving new information, the council’s environmental health officer and ecology officer have removed their objections.

“Nevertheless, it is not considered that the submission has adequately justified the loss of designated open space as a result of industrial development.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman responded to Mr Baillie’s comments.

She said: “It is not appropriate for the council as the planning authority to comment on a pending application or on one going through the planning process.”

For more Inverness news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

To go with story by Stuart Findlay. New 3G pitch approved for Inverness Campus Picture shows; An impression of the Inverness Campus 3G pitch.. Inverness. Supplied by HIE Date; 15/05/2023
'Is one pitch too much to ask for?' Inverness rugby club angry and frustrated…
Train flooding
Heavy rain wreaks havoc on travel plans throughout the Highlands as flood warning issued
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14046841b) A shop assistant works at a Co-op supermarket in London, Britain, 08 August 2023. Co-op supermarkets are being targeted by violent shoplifting gangs with figures indicating some 1,000 incidents of shoplifting and violent crime every day, the retailer has revealed. Police are unable to stop the rise in supermarket raids, as vulnerable staff are left alone to simply watch as their stores are emptied out by shoplifting gangs. Co-op supermarkets hit by daily shoplifing and violent crime, London, United Kingdom - 08 Aug 2023
Are people shoplifting to survive? Figures show huge increase in theft in Inverness
The paw prints trail in Inverness
Inverness paw print trail to stay after councillors agree they can't risk the cost…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sandon Urquhart handed unpaid work for threatening behaviour towards ex Picture shows; Sandon Urquart public fB profile pic / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum
Estate agents from across Inverness have had their say on what the property market has in stall this year.. Image: DC Thomson Design, Macleod and MacCallum, Tailormade Moves, Graham and Sibbald
Will house prices rise or fall in Inverness? We asked experts
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher
Domestic abuser survivors Lorna Buchanan and Mattison May.
'He no longer holds any power over me': Survivors open up about life after…
Yellow paw prints and green footprints painted on a pavement
Is this the end of the road for the Inverness paw print trail? Fate…
Inverness Justice Centre
Woman handed unpaid work for third drug dealing conviction

Conversation