Inverness mum and daughter ‘treated like criminals’ by Jet2 holiday rep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness mum and daughter ‘treated like criminals’ by Jet2 holiday rep

Viv Mackie says staff at the Turkey resort demanded they pay for room damage they did not cause.

By Louise Glen
Viv Mackie on holiday in Turkey,
Viv Mackie had a nightmare holiday in Turkey. Image: Supplied.

An Inverness mother and daughter claim they were “blackmailed” and “treated like criminals” by staff at a Turkey holiday resort.

Viv Mackie says she was left horrified when a Jet2 holiday rep demanded that her 16-year-old daughter, Holly, stump up £50 to repair damage to a hotel bathroom which they did not cause.

The holiday at the three-star Sahra Su Holiday Village was the mother and daughter’s first trip together, all paid for by teen Holly as a wedding gift to her mum and to celebrate sitting her final higher exam.

Ms Mackie, 47, then claims that staff forced her to write a note saying she was having a “great time” at the resort – and to promise she would not put a bad review online.

Letter to Turkey hotel from Vivi Mackie
Viv Mackie – whose name is Gunn on her passport – was forced to write a letter saying she was having “great time”. Image: Supplied.

‘It was meant to be a holiday of a lifetime’

The pair travelled to Turkey on April 27 and were looking forward to spending some time at one of Ms Mackie’s favourite holiday destinations.

She told The P&J how on arriving they immediately had problems with their showerhead, drainage in the bathroom and a faulty lock on the door.

They asked for the shower head to be changed three times as the pressure of the water was too high.

Ms Mackie said the showerhead kept flying off, and that there was flooding under the floor in the bathroom.

When the holidaymakers raised their concerns, Ms Mackie claimed that a Jet2 holiday rep insisted that they had caused the problem – and ordered Holly to stump up £50 or leave.

“The first I knew there was a problem was when a holiday rep was talking to Holly on her own about paying £50 for damage to the room,” she said.

“I could not believe it – we were being asked to pay for asking for a working showerhead and to have something done about flooding from underneath the floor in the bathroom.

“We felt intimidated and treated like criminals.”

Viv Mackie had a nightmare holiday in Turkey. Image: Viv Mackie.

Inverness pair paid up to avoid being thrown out

After initially refusing to pay up, the pair said they felt “intimated” and didn’t want to be left homeless in a foreign country.

So they took out money from the bank to pay for the damage.

When they returned to the hotel, Ms Mackie said that staff at the reception told them they would not have to pay if they signed a piece of paper saying they were having a “great time” and promise not to write a bad Trip Advisor review.

Ms Mackie said: “For the second time in a day we were being blackmailed. All we wanted was a working shower and a bathroom door that closed without locking us in.

“I think that the holiday rep took one look at Holly, thought she was sharing with another young person and targeted her for the money.

“It didn’t for a minute feel like they listened to our side of the story before asking.”

Turkey was beauitiful for Viv and Holly Mackie
Despite the one-star treatment, Ms Mackie said the pair had a “great time”. Image: Supplied.

A Jet2 spokesperson confirmed the company had received a complaint.

“We will of course respond to her directly, however as an award-winning company we are always disappointed to hear any negative feedback from our customers,” they said.

“We are investigating in further detail, but we can confirm that Ms Mackie was not charged any fee for damages, and that both the hotel team and our team worked hard to assist Ms Mackie during her holiday.”

 

More from Inverness

The deer was discovered near Torvean Cemetery. Image/DC Thomson Sandy McCook.
Beheaded deer found near Inverness cemetery
Hollywood Bowl will be opening a new bowling alley in Inverness. Image: Hollywood Bowl
'State of the art' Inverness bowling alley moves a step closer as licence granted…
Robert McLaren appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Custody for Highland teen who drove over man's legs with Transit van
The plan would stop through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness' Crown residents welcome study on how traffic could impact their area
Andrew Card with his Austin delivery van which was originally sold as new in Inverness in 1937. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A sweet deal': Inverness businessman returns one of the city's oldest working vehicles back…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Flood alert for entire north-east as heavy rain forecast
The theft occurred at PureGym in Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
Watch with 'significant sentimental value' stolen from Inverness PureGym
Whisk in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.
'Not the place it used to be': Whisk Cafe to close Inverness city-centre location
McDonald's location on Inverness High Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga.
Inverness McDonald's extends opening hours in major boost to city partygoers