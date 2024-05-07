Beheaded deer found near Inverness cemetery

A deer has been found beheaded close to an Inverness cemetery.

The animal was discovered in an area of woodland close to Torvean Cemetery, on the west side of the city, on Monday evening.

Police are treating the grim discovery as a wildlife crime.

Wildlife crimes are deemed as illegal acts concerning certain birds, animals and plants, including their habitats.

Police launch probe into death of Highland deer

Police have now launched an investigation to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward and assist officers with their inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Monday, May 6,we received a report of a deer having been found beheaded in woodland near Glenurquhart Road, Inverness.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Officers are appealing for information and witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2619 of May 6 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.