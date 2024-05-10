‘It would be like banning the bible’: Orange Order commends Highland Council for parades decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It would be like banning the bible’: Orange Order commends Highland Council for parades decision

The group branded the motion to stop their marches 'anti-protestant poison'.

By Louise Glen
An Orange walk
The Stonehaven Orange walk will not go ahead

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has commended the “common sense approach” of the Highland Council in rejecting a motion that would have stopped sectarian marches in Inverness.

At yesterday’s meeting of Highland Council under agenda item 12, the Apprentice Boys of Derry and the Orange Order was explicitly named by Councillor Chris Ballance of the Scottish Green Party.

Mr Ballance asked fellow councillors to agree to ask officers to “examine means” to ban any future Apprentice Boys or  Orange Order marches in the Highlands, in light of a 5,000-strong petition to halt the annual Inverness march earlier this year.

Councillors rejected the motion, in what the Protestant group described as “upholding the Orange Order’s right to demonstrate” under law.

The petition in Inverness was launched after a group in Stonehaven successfully campaigned against a march in the Aberdeenshire town.

Orange Order ‘a religious group’

David Walters
Members of the Orange Order David Walters, left, and James McLean at a meeting in Stonehaven. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

In a statement from David Walters, the Orange Order Lodge of Scotland executive officer, he said: “Glaringly, for far too long, the poison of anti-Protestantism in our society has been swept under the carpet in Scotland.”

He said the Orange Order was an “organisation consisting exclusively of Protestants of the Christian faith with an avowed love of the gospel of Christ.”

‘Banning parades like banning the bible’

Mr Walters said the council motion was a “blatant attempt to place a permanent and outright prohibition on our parades, as a basic effort to ban the Holy Bible, in what is increasingly becoming secular attacks on our organisation.”

He said public parades “display our unswerving allegiance to the monarchy”  as at the head of each march is an open Bible and crown.

“Therefore, banning our parades is effectively banning the Holy Bible from being carried in open procession,” he continued.

The Orange Order believe:

  • Parades are intrinsically linked to our culture and community
  • Parades lead to worship
  • They are a commemoration of those who gave their lives in war

Arguing that thousands of Scots identify with the Orange Order, he said: “If that is the ‘crime’ in some people’s eyes – then we unequivocally make no apology for that.

Councillor Chris Ballance
Councillor Chris Ballance. Image: Jason Hedges.

Mr Ballance said: “Christianity should be about love, not military victories.”

He said the motion at the council had not been carried after the convenor of the meeting spoke against it, saying there was no action to be taken.

Mr Ballance continued: “Most of my speech was factual and taken from Wikipedia. I spoke about the violence that has been associated with these groups for the last 150 years.

“I would again say the culture of the Orange Order in celebrating the defeat of Catholicism 300 years ago is not welcome in the Highlands.”

More from Inverness

Image: Shutterstock.
Inverness teen accused of car robbery with fake gun
Blurred image of man leaving house with police
Man arrested following six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness Picture shows; The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. The Caledonian Canal in Inverness. Supplied by Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the firth below.
Van man accused of driving across Kessock Bridge the wrong way
The incident happened this morning around 8am. Image: DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness restricted northbound following crash
Highland Council notice on window of vape shop in Inverness
Ban for Inverness shop owner who sold vapes to children
Stagecoach bus pulling away from Elgin bus station.
Jail for pensioner who sexually assaulted woman he met at Elgin bus stop