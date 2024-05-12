Services saved for visually impaired people after charity folds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Services saved for visually impaired people after charity folds

Highland Blindcraft steps in to help Sight Action users initially until the end of September

By John Ross
Users of the charity successfully campaigned to save the charity in 2020
Visually-impaired users of a charity that was wound up have had their services saved.

In March, the board of of Dingwall-based Sight Action Sensory Services (SASS) said it was no longer viable due to funding cuts.

A petition was raised at Inverness Sheriff Court under the Insolvency Act to wind up the organisation.

The move affected around 10 staff who were made redundant and more than 3,000 people, including children and the elderly.

Services restored at least until end of September

The charity is part of Sight Action, formerly the Highlands and Islands Society for Blind People.

Services will now be provided by Inverness-based Highland BlindCraft (HBC), which is part of Sight Action but run as a separate entity.

The arrangement will continue initially until the end of September.

But it is hoped the contract will be extended after that.

Charity users were told of the move in a letter from Deirdre Aitken Interim CEO Highland Blindcraft – Sensory Services.

Scott Murray says longer term options for the service are being discussed

She said after discussions with NHS Highland, Highland Blindcraft will continue to offer some of the service previously delivered by SASS.

“Highland Blindcraft will have a small team of trained, dedicated staff who look forward to delivering a low vision service across Highland.”

Sight Action chairman Scott Murray said: “The difference between the cost of running the service and funding available meant that it was not viable to continue the service in the long term.

“HBC being awarded the contract means that the service users will continue to receive the benefit of the statutory services from a qualified and caring team, while allowing the contract to be delivered in a way that is more sustainable.

“It hopefully provides the service users with some comfort for the time being.

Trying to achieve the most positive outcome

“We are discussing the longer term options with the contact provider and working together to try to achieve the most positive outcome for all involved.”

Sight Action was contracted by NHS Highland, NHS Western Isles and the Highland and Western Isles Councils to provide support and training to blind and visually impaired adults and children.

A NHS Highland spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm that Highland Blindcraft will deliver sensory services to clients across Inverness.

“We are working closely with Highland Blindcraft and clients to support this transition.”

A campaign in 2020 saved Sight Action when it was under threat.

