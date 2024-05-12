Services saved for visually impaired people after charity folds

Visually-impaired users of a charity that was wound up have had their services saved.

In March, the board of of Dingwall-based Sight Action Sensory Services (SASS) said it was no longer viable due to funding cuts.

A petition was raised at Inverness Sheriff Court under the Insolvency Act to wind up the organisation.

The move affected around 10 staff who were made redundant and more than 3,000 people, including children and the elderly.

Services restored at least until end of September

The charity is part of Sight Action, formerly the Highlands and Islands Society for Blind People.

Services will now be provided by Inverness-based Highland BlindCraft (HBC), which is part of Sight Action but run as a separate entity.

The arrangement will continue initially until the end of September.

But it is hoped the contract will be extended after that.

Charity users were told of the move in a letter from Deirdre Aitken Interim CEO Highland Blindcraft – Sensory Services.

She said after discussions with NHS Highland, Highland Blindcraft will continue to offer some of the service previously delivered by SASS.

“Highland Blindcraft will have a small team of trained, dedicated staff who look forward to delivering a low vision service across Highland.”

Sight Action chairman Scott Murray said: “The difference between the cost of running the service and funding available meant that it was not viable to continue the service in the long term.

“HBC being awarded the contract means that the service users will continue to receive the benefit of the statutory services from a qualified and caring team, while allowing the contract to be delivered in a way that is more sustainable.

“It hopefully provides the service users with some comfort for the time being.

Trying to achieve the most positive outcome

“We are discussing the longer term options with the contact provider and working together to try to achieve the most positive outcome for all involved.”

Sight Action was contracted by NHS Highland, NHS Western Isles and the Highland and Western Isles Councils to provide support and training to blind and visually impaired adults and children.

A NHS Highland spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm that Highland Blindcraft will deliver sensory services to clients across Inverness.

“We are working closely with Highland Blindcraft and clients to support this transition.”

A campaign in 2020 saved Sight Action when it was under threat.