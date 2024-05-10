Inverness man accused of ‘breach of the peace’ standoff with armed police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness man accused of ‘breach of the peace’ standoff with armed police

Allan Craig appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court following an alleged incident at Kenneth Street on Thursday afternoon.

By Dale Haslam
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police at the scene on Kenneth Street in Inverness. Images: DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of breaching the peace during an alleged standoff with armed officers at a property in Inverness.

Allan Craig, from the city, appeared in private at the Highland capital’s sheriff court on Friday.

The 56-year-old faced one charge of a breach of the peace and made no plea before his case was committed for further examination.

Craig was remanded in custody until he re-appears in the dock within the next eight days.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Kenneth Street before midday yesterday.

Police cordon around on Kenneth Street, Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

Officers cordoned off the area around Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue, and a specialist team spent several hours speaking with a man who was within a property on Kenneth Street.

The incident ended with someone emerging from the property after which one person was taken to hospital as a precaution and Police Scotland later confirmed they’d made an arrest.

‘No wider risk to the public’

The operation by emergency services yesterday disrupted traffic throughout most of Thursday afternoon.

The gas supply to Kenneth Street and surrounding areas was cut off as a precaution.

After the incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said there was “no wider risk to the public” and thanked residents for their patience.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Urquhart Castle, near Inverness
Five spectacular castles all within an hour's drive of Inverness
Police at the scene on Kenneth Street in Inverness. Images: DC Thomson
Academy Street: Court of Session legal challenge could fall at first hurdle
An Orange walk
'It would be like banning the bible': Orange Order commends Highland Council for parades…
Police at the scene on Kenneth Street in Inverness. Images: DC Thomson
Inverness teen accused of car robbery with fake gun
Blurred image of man leaving house with police
Man arrested following six-hour stand-off with police in Inverness
Kessock bridge
Man on dangerous driving charge following Kessock Bridge incident
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best…
Police at the scene on Kenneth Street in Inverness. Images: DC Thomson
Man who stabbed two children in Inverness facing length jail term
Armed police working in Inverness. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Put the gun down': Armed officers and negotiators swarm Inverness property
Lights from the Kessock Bridge reflect in the firth below.
Van man accused of driving across Kessock Bridge the wrong way