Inverness man accused of ‘breach of the peace’ standoff with armed police

A man has appeared in court accused of breaching the peace during an alleged standoff with armed officers at a property in Inverness.

Allan Craig, from the city, appeared in private at the Highland capital’s sheriff court on Friday.

The 56-year-old faced one charge of a breach of the peace and made no plea before his case was committed for further examination.

Craig was remanded in custody until he re-appears in the dock within the next eight days.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Kenneth Street before midday yesterday.

Officers cordoned off the area around Muirtown Street and Ross Avenue, and a specialist team spent several hours speaking with a man who was within a property on Kenneth Street.

The incident ended with someone emerging from the property after which one person was taken to hospital as a precaution and Police Scotland later confirmed they’d made an arrest.

‘No wider risk to the public’

The operation by emergency services yesterday disrupted traffic throughout most of Thursday afternoon.

The gas supply to Kenneth Street and surrounding areas was cut off as a precaution.

After the incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said there was “no wider risk to the public” and thanked residents for their patience.

