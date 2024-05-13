Man, 49, charged over assault in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 49, charged over assault in Inverness city centre

A property was cordoned off near the Tesco supermarket in the Highland Capital.

By Chris Cromar
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
The incident happened on Tomnahurich on Saturday night. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault that happened in Inverness city centre on Saturday night.

The alleged attack happened at around 11pm in the city’s Tomnahurich Street two nights ago.

Police confirmed that a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, with the man expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Yesterday, an eyewitness told The P&J that police had taped off a property near the city’s Tesco superstore at around 10am.

The eyewitness also said that officers were seen “coming and going” from the property all day, with a police vehicle parked outside.

Police left the scene yesterday, with the cordon also being lifted.

Inverness court appearance

A police spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened at around 11pm on Saturday, May 11 at Tomnahurich Street, Inverness.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, May 13.”

Conversation