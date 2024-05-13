Man, 49, charged over assault in Inverness city centre

A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault that happened in Inverness city centre on Saturday night.

The alleged attack happened at around 11pm in the city’s Tomnahurich Street two nights ago.

Police confirmed that a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, with the man expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Yesterday, an eyewitness told The P&J that police had taped off a property near the city’s Tesco superstore at around 10am.

The eyewitness also said that officers were seen “coming and going” from the property all day, with a police vehicle parked outside.

Police left the scene yesterday, with the cordon also being lifted.

Inverness court appearance

A police spokesman said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which happened at around 11pm on Saturday, May 11 at Tomnahurich Street, Inverness.

