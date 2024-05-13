Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting

John Cameron Mackay appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today facing nine charges.

By Dale Haslam
Vehicles travelling on Tomnahurich Street in Inverness near traffic lights.
The incident happened on Tomnahurich Street on Saturday night. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court today accused of assault, shoplifting and threatening staff.

We reported yesterday that police had cordoned off a property on Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, near the Tesco supermarket at around 10am on Sunday.

Police removed the tape and left the area later on in the day.

Police confirmed earlier today that officers were there in connection with an alleged assault at 11pm on Saturday and that a man had been arrested in connection with their inquiries.

John Cameron Mackay, 49, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court facing nine charges.

One of the charges is assault to injury.

Accused did not enter a plea

Four of the charges are theft by shoplifting.

The remaining four charges come under Protection of Workers legislation introduced in 2021.

That law states that it is an offence to assault, threaten or abuse a retail worker.

Mackay, whose general address was given as Inverness, did not enter a plea.

The case was committed for further examination and is set to call again within the next eight days.

Mackay was remanded in custody until then.

 

