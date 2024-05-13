Inverness man appears in court charged with assault, threatening staff and shoplifting

A man has appeared in court today accused of assault, shoplifting and threatening staff.

We reported yesterday that police had cordoned off a property on Tomnahurich Street, Inverness, near the Tesco supermarket at around 10am on Sunday.

Police removed the tape and left the area later on in the day.

Police confirmed earlier today that officers were there in connection with an alleged assault at 11pm on Saturday and that a man had been arrested in connection with their inquiries.

John Cameron Mackay, 49, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court facing nine charges.

One of the charges is assault to injury.

Accused did not enter a plea

Four of the charges are theft by shoplifting.

The remaining four charges come under Protection of Workers legislation introduced in 2021.

That law states that it is an offence to assault, threaten or abuse a retail worker.

Mackay, whose general address was given as Inverness, did not enter a plea.

The case was committed for further examination and is set to call again within the next eight days.

Mackay was remanded in custody until then.