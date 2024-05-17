All you need to know about Highland Renewables

Two of the Highlands’ main industries are coming together for a major conference in the first event of its kind.

The tourism and renewables conference aims to develop a vision for the Highlands to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

It is being held on Friday May 24 at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

The conference is in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice as media and community partners.

The two sectors were brought together last year with the formation of Highland Renewables.

Here’s what you need to know about this growing organisation.

What is Highland Renewables?

Highland Renewables is a strategic arm of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC).

Established in 2021, HTCIC is a private sector partnership between 200 business and community leaders with a vision and mission to create a world-leading sustainable destination.

In 2022 it launched a climate positive leadership group to explore opportunities for collaboration between tourism and green industries.

It led to Highland Renewables which was formed in 2023.

The marriage of tourism and renewables, believed to be a world first, enables a shared investment in the vision.

It aims to bring greater economic, social, and environmental benefit to the Highlands.

Who is involved in Highland Renewables?

Highland Renewables is chaired by HTCIC chair Yvonne Crook.

It is run by a steering group of founding partners Low Carbon, BayWa r.e, and GreenPower.

Also on the steering group are representatives of SSEN Transmission, Statkraft, RES, FOR: EV, and Kane Partnership.

It also has 21 Highland Renewables Ambassadors who have a vision to bring together people, communities and businesses, cross-sector, to address challenges and work collaboratively through a shared vision for Brand Highlands.

Ambassadors include Kate Forbes, deputy first minister of Scotland; Calum Macpherson, chief executive of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport; Jimmy Ferguson, from Harland & Wolff; George Goudsmit of AES Solar; and tourism expert Professor Terry Stevens.

Highland Renewables is supported by main sponsors SSEN Transmission, premier sponsors RES and Statkraft, sponsors FOR: EV and associate sponsor Field.

Why was it set up?

Investments in renewable energy, along with developments such as the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Freeport, have the potential to create significant economic and community transformations.

The CIC believes this opportunity will be maximised through one vision, one mission and one investment strategy with business and community buy-in.

The boom in the renewables industry coincides with growth in life science, whisky and food and drink.

Tourism leaders want to reposition the region as a high-value visitor destination based on the development of the Highland Brand.

What are its aims?

Highland Renewables aims to put the Highlands on a world stage for its ambitious and innovative approach to sustainability and cross-sector collaboration.

It believes investing in the Highland Brand will bring significant economic benefits by promoting the region as a better place to live, work, visit, study and invest.