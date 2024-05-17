All you need to know about Highland Renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Highland Renewables

The organisation brings together two of the region's biggest industries.

Sam Greer (Low Carbon), George Baxter (GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC) Kate Forbes (MSP), Yvonne Crook (Highland Tourism CIC Chair) Alda Forbes (BayWa r.e. UK Ltd) at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Trevor Martin.
Sam Greer (Low Carbon), George Baxter (GreenPower and Highland Tourism CIC) Kate Forbes (MSP), Yvonne Crook (Highland Tourism CIC Chair) Alda Forbes (BayWa r.e. UK Ltd) at the launch of Highland Renewables. Image Trevor Martin.
By John Ross

Two of the Highlands’ main industries are coming together for a major conference in the first event of its kind.

The tourism and renewables conference aims to develop a vision for the Highlands to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

It is being held on Friday May 24 at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

The conference is in partnership with DC Thomson, with The Press and Journal and Energy Voice as media and community partners.

The two sectors were brought together last year with the formation of Highland Renewables.

Here’s what you need to know about this growing organisation.

What is Highland Renewables?

Highland Renewables is a strategic arm of Highland Tourism Community Interest Company (HTCIC).

Established in 2021, HTCIC is a private sector partnership between 200 business and community leaders with a vision and mission to create a world-leading sustainable destination.

In 2022 it launched a climate positive leadership group to explore opportunities for collaboration between tourism and green industries.

It led to Highland Renewables which was formed in 2023.

A Highland Renewables roadshow in Inverness in 2024

The marriage of tourism and renewables, believed to be a world first, enables a shared investment in the vision.

It aims to bring greater economic, social, and environmental benefit to the Highlands.

Who is involved in Highland Renewables?

Highland Renewables is chaired by HTCIC chair Yvonne Crook.

It is run by a steering group of founding partners Low Carbon, BayWa r.e, and GreenPower.

Also on the steering group are representatives of SSEN Transmission, Statkraft, RES, FOR: EV, and Kane Partnership.

It also has 21 Highland Renewables Ambassadors who have a vision to bring together people, communities and businesses, cross-sector, to address challenges and work collaboratively through a shared vision for Brand Highlands.

Delegates attended a Highland Renewables roadshow in Grantown

Ambassadors include Kate Forbes, deputy first minister of Scotland; Calum Macpherson, chief executive of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport; Jimmy Ferguson, from Harland & Wolff; George Goudsmit of AES Solar; and tourism expert Professor Terry Stevens.

Highland Renewables is supported by main sponsors SSEN Transmission, premier sponsors RES and Statkraft, sponsors FOR: EV and associate sponsor Field.

Why was it set up?

Investments in renewable energy, along with developments such as the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Freeport, have the potential to create significant economic and community transformations.

The CIC believes this opportunity will be maximised through one vision, one mission and one investment strategy with business and community buy-in.

The boom in the renewables industry coincides with growth in life science, whisky and food and drink.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chief executive Calum MacPherson is a Highland Renewables ambassador

Tourism leaders want to reposition the region as a high-value visitor destination based on the development of the Highland Brand.

What are its aims?

Highland Renewables aims to put the Highlands on a world stage for its ambitious and innovative approach to sustainability and cross-sector collaboration.

It believes investing in the Highland Brand will bring significant economic benefits by promoting the region as a better place to live, work, visit, study and invest.

