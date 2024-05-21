Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Highland Games: all you need to know about this annual spectacle

Piping, dancing and athletic events make this a colourful showcase.

Highland dancing at the Inverness Highland Games
Highland dancing is a major attraction at Highland Games.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

The Inverness Highland Games is one of the biggest events in the city calendar and a must-see spectacle for visitors.

The annual games combine the stirring sight and sound of the pipers with the strength and agility of the heavy athletes and the skill and elegance of the Highland dancers.

It will also feature the Big Top Ceilidh Event featuring some of the best traditional Scottish musicians.

Athletics events, a funfair, a market area focusing on local crafters and more than 20 food and drink producers will add to the occasion.

A man tossing the caber at Inverness Highland Games
Tossing the caber is one of the Highland Games’ traditions. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2023, the games marked a milestone with more women than men taking part in the heavy events.

Here’s what you need to know before attending.

When and where are the Highland Games and ceilidh being held?

Inverness Highland Games will be held on Saturday July 13 2024 at the Bught Park Pitches, Inverness

The ceilidh will be open from 7pm-11pm at Bught Park.

The massed pipes and drums at Inverness Highland Games
The massed pipes and drums at Inverness Highland Games. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Is there a bus?

Highland Council is providing a shuttle service from 10am-6pm from Ardross Street to Bught Park.

A taxi drop off and collection point will also operate in the Bught car park for the Big Top Evening Ceilidh.

A woman participating in the Inverness Highland Games
The 2023 games marked a milestone with more women than men taking part in the  heavy events. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Where can I buy tickets for Inverness Highland Games 2024?

General admission day tickets can be bought from the games’ website.

The cost for over 5s is £10 plus 50p booking fee.

Anyone attending the evening ceilidh needs to buy a ticket which is separate from the games day ticket.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult (maximum of two under 18s per adult).

A man throwing the weight over the bar
Throwing the weight over the bar. Image jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How old are the Inverness Highland Games?

Well, that’s an interesting question.

The most recent event dates from 1947.

But they have been held in different forms in the city since 1837 when the ‘first official’ Games, organised by the Northern Meeting, were held at the Longman.

Events included heavy and field contests, wrestling and wheelbarrow and sack races.

The main attraction was musket shooting at a 36ins target from 100 yards.

In 1848, a year after a visit from Prince Albert, the Games moved to the Inverness Royal Academy school yard in Academy Street.

Runners competing at the Highland Games in Inverness
Running races are also keenly fought. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 1863 they transferred to Bell’s Park ‒ now the bus station – and a year later moved to a purpose-built arena, the Northern Meeting Park.

The Games continued until the 1930s when their popularity waned and eventually  stopped.

The Inverness Highland Games emerged in 1947 as a new creation of the North of Scotland Amateur Athletic Association.

To add to the confusion, Games were held in Dunain Croy in 1822.

Runners reportedly arrived at the finish line of an eight-mile race naked.

A ‘highlight’ was watching teams of men attempting to tear the legs from a cow.

But, according to some, these events were not associated with today’s Games and were not held in the former Inverness Burgh.

Are the Inverness Highland Games the oldest?

Not quite. Some believe Highland Games date to the 11th century.

King Malcolm III of Scotland arranged a foot race to the summit of Creag Chòinnich, near Braemar, to find the fastest runner to become his personal courier.

The idea was developed by clan chiefs to test the strength and speed of men.

The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Highland Games in 1981
The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Highland Games in 1981

These games were less of a social occasion than those held today and included far less music and dancing, although that side developed later.

Jacobites, Culloden and the banning of tartan

Following the Jacobite Uprisings and the Battle of Culloden the Highland Dress Proscription Act of 1746 was passed.

This banned many aspects of Highland culture, including tartan, bagpipes and gathering for games.

The action, aimed at preventing further uprisings in support of Charles Edward Stuart (Bonnie Prince Charlie), destroyed the Highland way of life and, as a result, the Highland Games.

The Act was repealed in 1782 and led to a new interest in Highland traditions.

The Royal Family attending the Braemar Gathering with pipers playing bagpipes
The Royal Family regularly attend the Braemar Gathering, like on this occasion in 1960. (C)DCT

This was enhanced with the visit of King George IV to Scotland in 1822.

The Highland Games in its more modern guise began to grow again.

The Braemar Gathering, which has links to the events held by King Malcolm more than 900 years ago, has been held in its present form since 1832.

Since 1848, The Gathering has been attended regularly by the reigning Monarch and members of the wider Royal Family.

Highland Games are not just for Scotland

Highland Games are held across Scotland, the circuit starting in May and continuing until September, with most held during July and August.

In addition, there are more than 200 annual games and gatherings across the US and Canada, with more in Australia and New Zealand.

The Caledonian Club of San Francisco held its first gathering in 1866 and boasts California’s largest and longest-running Scottish Games.

Conversation