Three women assaulted in Inverness city centre

The incidents happened on Monday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police are appealing for witnesses after the city centre assaults. Image: Sandy McCook
Police are appealing for witnesses after the city centre assaults. Image: Sandy McCook

A man has been arrested after a number of females were assaulted in Inverness city centre.

Police said the arrest followed three incidents during Monday evening, May 27.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to assist with the investigation, and for anyone else who may have been attacked to come forward.

Females assaulted in Inverness city centre

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested after three incidents where females have been assaulted in Inverness city centre.

“This happened on the evening of Monday, May 27.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or been approached by a man in these circumstances to please contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555

111.CR/0193108/24

refers.”

