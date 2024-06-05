Why are Inverness ScotRail passengers charged more than DOUBLE for fares compared to the Central Belt?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Why are Inverness ScotRail passengers charged more than DOUBLE for fares compared to the Central Belt?

ScotRail says there is "no direct relationship" between train fares and the distance travelled.

By David Mackay
Passengers getting off ScotRail train in Inverness.
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

ScotRail fares from Inverness have been branded “ludicrous” after it was revealed they are more than double those in the Central Belt.

The Press and Journal compared prices of similar journeys from the Highland capital with those from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The figures revealed trips of roughly the same distance can be more than double the cost in the North than further south.

It means Inverness commuters are still paying more on ScotRail fares than those in the Central Belt, even if they pay to use the discount from the Highland railcard.

Campaigners have called for an overhaul of the fares structure to ensure customers in the north are not priced out of rail travel.

ScotRail has admitted there is “no direct relationship” between its fares and length of journey – explaining the current pricing structure was introduced prior to the disbandment of British Rail in 1997.

How much extra does it cost for ScotRail trains from Inverness?

The Press and Journal compared the prices of walk-up day return fares for journeys of similar lengths.

The shortest driving distance between the stations was used to calculate the cost commuters are paying per mile.

And the figures revealed ScotRail fares from Inverness are more expensive per mile than trips of a similar length in the Central Belt.

How ScotRail fares from Inverness compare to Central Belt

  • Inverness to Dingwall: £13.20 for 14 miles = 94.2p per mile
  • Inverness to Carrbridge: £14.70 for 25 miles = 58.8p per mile
  • Edinburgh to Falkirk High: £12.10 for 26 miles = 46.5p per mile
  • Edinburgh to Dunfermline City: £8.20 for 18 miles = 45.6p per mile
  • Inverness to Forres: £11.50 for 26 miles = 44.2p per mile
  • Glasgow Central to Kilmarnock: £8.80 for 23 miles = 38.2p per mile
  • Glasgow Central to Motherwell: £6.10 for 16 miles = 38.1p per mile
  • Edinburgh to North Berwick: £8.80 for 27 miles = 32.6p per mile
  • Glasgow Central to Dumbarton Central: £6.50 for 22 miles = 29.5 per mile

‘Train fares are ludicrous’

Campaign group Friends of the Far North Line was established in 1994 to press for better services between Inverness, Ross-shire, Sutherland and Caithness.

Convener Ian Budd told the Press and Journal a fairer fares structure needs to be established to ensure Highland communities are not penalised.

Profile photo of similing Ian Budd
Ian Budd, convener of the Friends of the Far North Line.

He said: “The fares structure at the moment is completely ludicrous and needs to be much simpler. As a rail campaign group we have advocated for a per mile or kilometre charge.

“They use that sort of system in Japan and it works very well. They have higher charges there for more comfortable trains, or something similar, but otherwise a per mile charge is as complex as it gets.”

Residents in the north are eligible to buy a Highland railcard for an annual fee of £15, which gives access to half price fares.

Mock-up of two train tickets. One showing Inverness to Dingwall at 94.2p per mile, one from Glasgow to Dumbarton at 29.5p per mile.

However, it is only eligible on routes from Inverness to Wick, Thurso or Kyle of Lochalsh or from Mallaig, Fort William and Oban to Glasgow.

ScotRail did not comment on whether the scheme could be extended to other routes from Inverness, including to Perth or Elgin.

Mr Budd added: “Fares like this actually make a bit of a mockery out of the Highland railcard because even with the discount it only brings the fares down to roughly in line with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“I’m absolutely sure the fares have an impact on how much the trains are used in the Inverness area.”

ScotRail: ‘No relationship between fares and miles travelled’

ScotRail has told the Press and Journal its fares are not set on a per mile basis with the structure dating back to before the network was privatised in 1997.

After that, different agencies had control of setting prices, including the Strathclyde Passenger Transport Executive, which had a policy of maintaining low rail fares.

Meanwhile, there was also some regulation in the Edinburgh area there were also some regulations to keep fares low.

ScotRail train at Inverness station.
Trains leaving Inverness are some of the most expensive in the country. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After ScotRail was nationalised in 2022 power over rail fares has rested completely with Transport Scotland with prices only increasing by a uniform inflationary amount across the network every year.

Claire Dickie, ScotRail’s commercial director, said: “The fares in Scotland have never been set on a per mile basis, and while there are some differences in certain parts of the country, there is no direct relationship between fares and miles travelled.

“The revenue generated from fares is essential to allowing ScotRail to run a service which is safe, reliable, and green, and reduce the burden on the public purse but we know that what customers want is a simple, affordable, and easy to understand fare system, and we are doing everything we can to deliver that.

The current off-peak all-day trial is an example of a bold initiative that is reducing the cost of rail travel, and encouraging more people to travel by train.”

Read more about ScotRail services in the Highlands

More from Inverness

RSE's plant in Muir of Ord
20 new jobs at Inverness-based engineering firm RSE
A roast fillet of wild North Sea halibut from Rocpool restaurant in Inverness.
9 of the best restaurants in Inverness
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Where will the workers come from?': The 'frightening' decline in pupil numbers facing Inverness…
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Only 16 properties to rent across all of the Highlands - and workers have…
Inverness Airport
North airports work potentially worth nearly £70 million up for grabs
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland paedophile used coded message to trade sick child abuse material
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Remorseless Highland rapist who brutalised women jailed for 10 years
ScotRail train fares from Inverness are more expensive than those in the Central Belt. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Best 10 Inverness pubs to watch Euro 2024 games
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Caley Thistle lose Loch Ness hydro scheme money after deal collapses
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Pensioner reported missing in Inverness traced

Conversation