From homelessness and suffering to ‘life-changing’ new starts: Meet the duo who turned their lives around at Inverness garden

Two Inverness volunteers said they have got their “life back” after joining an Inverness charity.

Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison explained they were going through “painful experiences” when they joined the New Start Highland Gardens.

Mr Davidson, from Aberdeen, had previously been living off the grid and experiencing homelessness while Ms Morrison was recovering from a brain injury.

Working in the gardens has given a “sense of purpose” to the duo, who are now “free from pain.”

From homelessness to finding ‘sense of purpose’ at New Start Highland

When Neil Davidson landed in Inverness, he had been sleeping rough in different cities across Scotland.

Mr Davidson, who has had a passion for nature, building and creating since he left school in Aberdeen, was pointed in the direction of the charity at a job centre.

He joined a supported work placement, which is giving him the tools, skills and experiences to achieve his dream of creating a communal living community in the Highlands.

He also spends a day a week in the joinery workshop, fixing up furniture and preparing pieces for upcycling.

The nature lover explained his time at the charity has been “life changing.”

He said: “The support and sense of community for people from different backgrounds is second to none here.

“I just don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have the sense of purpose to come in each day and be part of the team.

He continued: “Over the years I’ve come to realise that in life, people need community to be able to thrive. They need a connection to nature.

“The New Start Highland Gardens provide both and when combined, they can be pretty powerful and life changing.”

He also explained he would like to land a job in the organisation, as several former volunteers are now employed by the charity.

From breakdown and brain injury to ‘free from suffering’

Mary-Anne Morrison had a stressful, corporate job for many years which resulted in a traumatic breakdown, a brain injury and subsequent issues.

The 49-year-old had been on extended sick leave when her occupational therapist told her to explore volunteering opportunities.

She started a supported placement at the Inverness New Start Highland Gardens three years ago, which has helped her get “her life back.”

Ms Morrison said: “Without these gardens and these people, I would not be anywhere near where I have got to in my recovery journey.

“Me and my family will be forever grateful. I have my life back, I have purpose, I have balance and I don’t just have colleagues, I have true friends.”

She explained that volunteers “always look out for each other.”

“We’re always keeping an eye on one another, we’re like a close family.”