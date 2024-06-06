From homelessness and suffering to ‘life-changing’ new starts: Meet the duo who turned their lives around at Inverness garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

From homelessness and suffering to ‘life-changing’ new starts: Meet the duo who turned their lives around at Inverness garden

Aberdeen man Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison found a “sense of purpose” after joining New Start Highland.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison
Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison have turned their lives around at the Inverness New Start Highland Gardens. Image: Supplied by New Start Highland

Two Inverness volunteers said they have got their “life back” after joining an Inverness charity.

Neil Davidson and Mary-Anne Morrison explained they were going through “painful experiences” when they joined the New Start Highland Gardens.

Mr Davidson, from Aberdeen, had previously been living off the grid and experiencing homelessness while Ms Morrison was recovering from a brain injury.

Working in the gardens has given a “sense of purpose” to the duo, who are now “free from pain.”

From homelessness to finding ‘sense of purpose’ at New Start Highland

When Neil Davidson landed in Inverness, he had been sleeping rough in different cities across Scotland.

Mr Davidson, who has had a passion for nature, building and creating since he left school in Aberdeen, was pointed in the direction of the charity at a job centre.

He joined a supported work placement, which is giving him the tools, skills and experiences to achieve his dream of creating a communal living community in the Highlands.

Neil Davidson has found “sense of purpose” at New Start Highland. Image: Supplied New Start Highland

He also spends a day a week in the joinery workshop, fixing up furniture and preparing pieces for upcycling.

The nature lover explained his time at the charity has been “life changing.”

He said: “The support and sense of community for people from different backgrounds is second to none here.

Neil Davidson at the New Start Highland Gardens in Inverness. Image: Supplied by New Start Highlands

“I just don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have the sense of purpose to come in each day and be part of the team.

He continued: “Over the years I’ve come to realise that in life, people need community to be able to thrive. They need a connection to nature.

“The New Start Highland Gardens provide both and when combined, they can be pretty powerful and life changing.”

He also explained he would like to land a job in the organisation, as several former volunteers are now employed by the charity.

From breakdown and brain injury to ‘free from suffering’

Mary-Anne Morrison had a stressful, corporate job for many years which resulted in a traumatic breakdown, a brain injury and subsequent issues.

The 49-year-old had been on extended sick leave when her occupational therapist told her to explore volunteering opportunities.

Mary-Anne Morrison has got “her life back” at New Start Highland: Image: Supplied by New Start Highland

She started a supported placement at the Inverness New Start Highland Gardens three years ago, which has helped her get “her life back.”

Ms Morrison said: “Without these gardens and these people, I would not be anywhere near where I have got to in my recovery journey.

“Me and my family will be forever grateful. I have my life back, I have purpose, I have balance and I don’t just have colleagues, I have true friends.”

She explained that volunteers “always look out for each other.”

“We’re always keeping an eye on one another, we’re like a close family.”

